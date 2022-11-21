ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towerlight

Towson Men’s Basketball dominates over Coppin State University

Towson Men’s Basketball defeated Coppin State University 83-67 behind a balanced scoring attack. Towson finished with a 52% field goal percentage while Coppin State finished with a 41% field goal percentage. The Tigers held a 38% three point field goal percentage and totaled 42 rebounds while the Bald Eagles could only manage 25.
