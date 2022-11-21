Read full article on original website
Good News: 20th Annual Drumstick Dash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash celebrated its 20th year on Thanksgiving Day in Broad Ripple. People had the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course. All of the proceeds help the mission serve those experiencing homelessness. The event was a great place for 13Sports director Dave...
Millions traveling this Thanksgiving, ISP urges patience
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with many trying to get home to family. AAA is predicting a travel rush we haven’t seen in years. They say nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this holiday.
Thousands of Hoosiers expected to pass through IND for Thanksgiving travel
INDIANAPOLIS — In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. That's according to AAA's latest Thanksgiving travel forecast. Local TSA officials say they are prepared for the influx of passengers in the coming weeks.
'He's awesome.' | Brownsburg pizza shop owner cuts employees in on profits after they ask to open on Thanksgiving Day
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — It's become a holiday tradition for employees at Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg. "Even though we're at work, we still want to have a nice Thanksgiving meal together," said Dani Pryor. Pryor is celebrating Thanksgiving with her sister, mom and her co-workers at Rockstar Pizza. Everyone brought...
Mozel Sanders volunteers spend Thanksgiving preparing, sharing hot meals
INDIANAPOLIS — The Mozel Sanders Foundation continued a 50-year tradition Thursday, providing free Thanksgiving meals to thousands of Hoosiers. Although some things have changed over time, the mission has not. There was stuffing, green beans, chicken and more on the menu. "No matter what's going on in the world,...
Cherub returns to perch on Ayres clock downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The annual signal that the holiday season has arrived in Indianapolis mysteriously appeared in its usual Thanksgiving morning. The bronze cherub mysteriously appears on the old L.S. Ayres clock on the southwest corner of Washington and Meridian streets every year at this time, and once again, locals were not disappointed.
Want a pet? Make a donation, of any amount, at this Indiana shelter on Black Friday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Humane Society for Hamilton County — desperate for space in the midst of what shelter staff is calling a capacity "crisis" — is hosting a Black Friday adoption event allowing people to donate as little as $1 to take home a pet.
Haunted for the holidays: Indy scare attraction opens for 2 nights in December
INDIANAPOLIS — ‘Tis the season to be…scared?. A popular Halloween-time attraction is putting the “HO HO HO” in horror this holiday season. Nightmare on Edgewood is returning for two nights in December for an event called “Classic Horror Villains and Santa’s Naughty Elves Wreck the Halls of Edgewood.”
Inflation adds to struggle for Muncie animal shelter
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie animal shelter is struggling with a handful of problems as we head into the holiday season. The shelter is facing overcrowding, food shortages and budget issues as they try to care for 90 dogs and 274 cats. Shelter director Katy Wolfe told 13News they're...
2 people found shot near Kroger on Indianapolis' Near Northside
Two people were found shot Wednesday afternoon near a Kroger in the city's Near Northside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Salvation Army touchless Red Kettle campaign will triple donations up to $45K
INDIANAPOLIS — Starting on Black Friday running through Dec. 1, any donations made to the Salvation Army's touchless giving devices will be automatically tripled, thanks to several anonymous donors. Donors can now give a set amount of $5, $10 or $20 with just a tap of their mobile phone,...
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
Thousands expected at annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner
The Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 11,000 people on Thursday with the help of more than 700 volunteers. This is the 51st year for the event.
VIDEO: Thieves steal vending machine from Indianapolis business
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup […]
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Showers tonight followed by a stronger storm system this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you're having a great Thanksgiving with family and friends. Our forecast mostly played out as expected today. Though we didn't hit 60°, the high in Indy of 58° is good for the warmest Thanksgiving Day here since 2015. Much of the day was...
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
Three respiratory viruses Hoosiers should watch out for this holiday season
INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are here and with them, the chance to catch more than just the holiday spirit. “Especially around this whole winter, but especially around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, all these times when we’re having people, they’re going to be together, they’re going to be in closed areas, they’re going to be a little less careful and protective around it, we know these are going to have significant rates of infection,” said Dr. Ethan Blocher-Smith, a primary care physician at IU Health.
26 ‘Remote Worker’ Families Have Moved to Muncie
During an interview yesterday airing on 92.5 FM, WMUN the talk of Muncie, Mayor Dan Ridenour discussed the city’s successful “remote working” program called “Make My Move” which brings workers and their families from across the country to live in Muncie. Mayor Ridenour said 26 families have moved to Muncie from other cities and now work for out-of-town OR out-of-state employers, yet live in Muncie.
