CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a few rain chances! If you have plans to head out shopping Friday, make sure you grab the umbrellas. Scattered rain is possible off and on through the day, but we should dry out by Friday night. A few heavier downpours are possible, especially north of I-26. Most of the rain should clear out by Friday evening and dry weather is expected for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of another rain maker which will pass through on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected as we wrap up the weekend with dry and mild weather expected to follow early next week.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO