Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
live5news.com
Charleston International Airport expecting ‘unprecedented number of passengers’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials from the Charleston International Airport said they’re expecting an unprecedented number of passengers passing through the airport this year. According to officials, Thanksgiving is traditionally their busiest time of year and they’ve taken extra precautions to ensure everyone makes it to their destination on...
live5news.com
Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
Charleston City Paper
Hospitality industry offers great opportunities for Charleston workers
If there were one word that described Michael Blake’s impressive career and how it is an example of what can happen in the hospitality industry, the word is “opportunity.”. Armed with a high school diploma, Blake started as a dishwasher at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Now 26 years...
Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
live5news.com
North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
live5news.com
Local chef lends talents to feed, clothe less fortunate in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As families begin to gather around the Thanksgiving table, a local chef helped feed dozens of the less fortunate in North Charleston, turning the holiday into a day of service. Chef Chantel Jenkins, the owner of Flavor Chanico, lent her talents feed and clothe the...
live5news.com
Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
live5news.com
Construction underway for center to aid minority, women-owned businesses in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says an entrepreneurial resource center currently under construction on the peninsula will be dedicated to minority and women-owned businesses in the area. Ruth Jordan, the manager of the city’s Office of Minority & Women Business Enterprise department, said because of the pandemic,...
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
live5news.com
Rain chance increases over the next couple day!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a few rain chances! If you have plans to head out shopping Friday, make sure you grab the umbrellas. Scattered rain is possible off and on through the day, but we should dry out by Friday night. A few heavier downpours are possible, especially north of I-26. Most of the rain should clear out by Friday evening and dry weather is expected for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of another rain maker which will pass through on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected as we wrap up the weekend with dry and mild weather expected to follow early next week.
Parents accused of leaving toddler alone in South Carolina while taking trip to New York
A mother and father accused of leaving their 2-year-old child alone in South Carolina while they were on a trip to New York were arrested Monday.
charlestonmag.com
Illumination Charleston Weekend
Experts from across the Southeast lead historical house tours, design lectures, decor workshops, and more during this celebration of Southern excellence across a variety of fields. The lineup also includes an opening party starting at 6 p.m. at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum (12/1), plus Saturday’s Holiday Village at the Charleston Visitor Center featuring seminars by Southern Living editors and cooking demos with renowned chefs. Locations, days, & times vary. $250-$20. (800)868-8118, www.illuminationcharleston.com.
live5news.com
$5,000 reward offered for information on abandoned puppy found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning and injuring a dog. The shelter says the dog was found Tuesday in a crate by Charleston Police in the parking lot of Palmilla Apartments...
counton2.com
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Lowcountry shoppers preparing for Black Friday (6:00 …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts...
WIS-TV
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South Carolina. Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100 times compared to this point last year, while hospitalizations are 50 times higher.
live5news.com
Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
live5news.com
Dorchester County allocating $10M in bonds for projects funded from new tax referendum
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County will be using millions of taxpayer dollars from the recent penny sales tax referendum to help pay for road and trail improvements throughout the county. Midland Parkway is home to Summerville Medical Center and several doctors’ offices, homes and apartment buildings. Dorchester...
Photos: Holiday Festival of Lights greeting card winners announced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Holiday Festival of Lights is a highly anticipated seasonal tradition, but dazzling light installations are not the only thing on display at James Island County Park. The annual giant greeting card competition is another big draw for the holiday event. This year, 38 specially-designed cards from student groups in Charleston, Berkeley, […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina couple left 2-year-old child home while they were in New York, report says
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina couple has been arrested after leaving their 2-year-old home alone while in New York, according to the Charleston Police Department. Police said they were called about 2 p.m. on Nov. 17 to a Folly Road apartment after someone called about a toddler alone in an apartment.
Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue
Berkeley Animal Center is at max capacity as homeless animals have been pouring into the Moncks Corner-based shelter for weeks. The post Overcrowded Berkeley Animal Center Launches Operation Holiday Rescue appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Comments / 0