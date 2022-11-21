ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Charleston International Airport expecting ‘unprecedented number of passengers’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials from the Charleston International Airport said they’re expecting an unprecedented number of passengers passing through the airport this year. According to officials, Thanksgiving is traditionally their busiest time of year and they’ve taken extra precautions to ensure everyone makes it to their destination on...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Local barber transitions business to mobile after COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People across the country are counting their blessings and giving thanks this holiday season. Most people’s list includes family, friends, health... But Robert Platt, who owns Charleston Mobile Barbershop, says he’s thankful for his job and the ability to adapt to help those in the community.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where to see Christmas lights in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Grab a cup of hot chocolate and turn the Christmas tunes on the radio – there are several options for checking out Christmas lights beyond your neighborhood. Enjoy a night with friends and family as you drive through bright shining lights on display in Moncks Corner, North Charleston, Cottageville, and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston police help in giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department partnered with the CBA Community Project, the Scott Family and the Carlos Dunlap Foundation as they hosted their 3rd annual turkey giveaway in North Charleston Wednesday. Cars lined up to receive a turkey, a bag full of non-perishables, stuffing mix,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Fresh out of the oven: Summerville Medical Center welcomes Thanksgiving babies

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Lowcountry families gave thanks on Thursday to new additions. Summerville Medical Center took to Facebook to celebrate the birth of three Thanksgiving babies. The “adorable butterballs” arrived just in time to adorn special onesies with the phrase “fresh out of the oven” printed across them....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Rain chance increases over the next couple day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a few rain chances! If you have plans to head out shopping Friday, make sure you grab the umbrellas. Scattered rain is possible off and on through the day, but we should dry out by Friday night. A few heavier downpours are possible, especially north of I-26. Most of the rain should clear out by Friday evening and dry weather is expected for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds increase late Saturday ahead of another rain maker which will pass through on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected as we wrap up the weekend with dry and mild weather expected to follow early next week.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestonmag.com

Illumination Charleston Weekend

Experts from across the Southeast lead historical house tours, design lectures, decor workshops, and more during this celebration of Southern excellence across a variety of fields. The lineup also includes an opening party starting at 6 p.m. at the Aiken-Rhett House Museum (12/1), plus Saturday’s Holiday Village at the Charleston Visitor Center featuring seminars by Southern Living editors and cooking demos with renowned chefs. Locations, days, & times vary. $250-$20. (800)868-8118, www.illuminationcharleston.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys

Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen …. This video is courtesy Summerville Police Department. Lowcountry shoppers preparing for Black Friday (6:00 …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive Thanksgiving meal handout. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts massive …. Knightsville United Methodist Church hosts...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Local organization stresses the importance of helping the homeless year-round

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Uplift Charleston spent their Thanksgiving giving out truckloads of donations to the homeless community and others in need. The organization set up on a street in North Charleston with blankets, clothing, pillows, hygiene products and handwarmers. Uplift Charleston Founder, Aaron Comstock, says they try...
CHARLESTON, SC

