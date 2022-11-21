Attorney General Morrisey reminds consumers to exercise caution when shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Read full article on original website
woay.com
AAA projects over 265,000 West Virginians to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – AAA expects over 265,000 West Virginians will travel more than 50 miles from home this holiday weekend. The projection is slightly higher than last year and represents an increase of a little more than 1 percent. This year’s travel forecast tracked nearly 98% of pre-pandemic...
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID-19 cases increase by 664; 4 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 23, 2022, there are currently 664 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been four deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,594 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
woay.com
Governor Justice presents $1 million to West Virginia food banks for a third year in a row
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice presented ceremonial checks for $500,000 each during his weekly COVID-19 briefing to two West Virginia food banks. Justice awarded the funds to Mountaineer Food Bank and the Facing Hunger Foodbank for the third year. “I promised this money in my State of...
