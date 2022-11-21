Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund gives first award
The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship to a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington and from within the city.
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
WLWT 5
'The memory of Gloria has never left us': Effort to bring change from tragedy almost ready for construction
Change is coming from tragedy as the effort to make a bridge safer for cyclists and pedestrians is expected to begin by early next year. An urgency to fix problems on the bridge came after one of Covington’s most well-known residents was killed by a hit-and-run driver as she rode her bike.
St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati to distribute 1,300 Thanksgiving meals
The food is available for Hamilton County residents. Individuals will need to show their ID and complete an Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) form to receive food.
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
linknky.com
Local small businesses offering Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals
As the largest shopping period of the year arrives, big box retailers traditionally have Black Friday while mammoth online retailers have Cyber Monday. Small businesses, the core fabric of a locality, have Small Business Saturday. The day shines a light on those small businesses and their special sales, items and...
WLWT 5
Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
WLWT 5
Humane Association of Warren County shelter hosts Thanksgiving for pets
LEBANON, Ohio — The Humane Association of Warren County got its animal residents in the holiday spirit by serving them food for a Thanksgiving celebration!. The animals enjoyed a plate of turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans, called "Feasts for the Beasts". The shelter's longest resident is a 2-year-old...
wnewsj.com
Grand jury indicts alleged safe crackers
WILMINGTON —Two alleged safe crackers were recently indicted by a Clinton County grand jury. Roger Tucker, 34, of Wilmington, and Justin Blackburn, 30, of Midland, were both indicted on Nov. 4 for alleged theft (felony 5) and safecracking (felony 4). Tucker was indicted on two counts of alleged aggravated burglary while Blackburn was indicted on two counts of alleged complicity in aggravated burglary (felony 1).
linknky.com
Newport East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea returns
The Annual East Row Victorian Christmas Tour and Tea is returning on the first weekend in December to the East Row Historic District in Newport. Residents will be opening their historic homes to the public, just in time for the Christmas season. The tour includes eight homes scattered around the Historic District.
WCPO
Police in rural Ohio towns struggle with surge in mental health crises
CINCINNATI — A surge in mental health crises is putting rural Ohio police departments in a corner. The nearest hospital handling this need is so far away from some towns and villages that their police sometimes lose their only patrol unit to drop off patients. The 911 calls hit...
Fox 19
Hamilton County is designing a new park—and they want your ideas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Got any ideas for the newest park under the stewardship of The Great Parks of Hamilton County? They want to hear ‘em!. Provisionally called “Werk Road Park” until an official name is selected, the 22-acre plot of land in Westwood happens to be the 22nd natural site under county supervision.
The Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival Brings Hallmark Holiday Vibes to Warren County
Horses from clydesdales to pint-sized ponies will be pulling carriages decked out in holiday finery.
linknky.com
Need to feed out-of-town fam this weekend? Try these NKY restaurants
Thanksgiving is a great time to bring family and friends to Northern Kentucky, and while everybody will fill up with turkey on Thursday, you still have to eat the other days of the weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the restaurants you have to show your loved ones...
linknky.com
Tired of being inside with the family? Here’s fun activities this weekend around NKY
Having family around during the holidays can be very fun, but there’s only so many things to do around the house. If you’re looking to take your relatives and/or guests out and into the town this weekend, we’ve come up with a few ideas:. Bridgeview Box Park,...
linknky.com
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
linknky.com
The Kentucky Side: Books exploring NKY’s ‘curious’ history and popular, lesser-known landmarks
In this edition of The Kentucky Side, we talk with the authors of two new books. Greg Hand’s Cincinnati Curiosities: Healing Powers of the Wamsley Madstone, Nocturnal Exploits of Old Man Dead, Mazeppa’s Naked Ride & More explores some of our strange historic moments in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
Fox 19
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Before you grab your reusable shopping bags, you should know that some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. announced they will be closed on turkey day. It’s not just grocery stores. Banks and schools will also be closed for the federal holiday.
West side family celebrates 50th annual pre-dinner Thanksgiving football game
Fifty years ago, the Ray and Tony Mazza brought their children together for a game of football before Thanksgiving dinner.
