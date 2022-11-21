ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Top Republican Endorses Trump

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

