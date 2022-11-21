Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Top Republican Endorses Trump
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0