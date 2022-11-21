ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Newsweek

Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List

Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
AFP

Musk announces gold, gray and blue badges for Twitter accounts

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk announced Friday that the platform would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts. "Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," he tweeted. 
The Associated Press

Musk took over Twitter. Then some users began testing chaos

NEW YORK (AP) — Shortly after Elon Musk took control of Twitter, some conservative personalities wasted no time to jump on the platform and recirculate long-debunked conspiracy theories in a tongue-in-cheek attempt to “test” whether Twitter’s policies on misinformation were still being enforced. Twitter has made...
The Atlantic

Why Elon Musk Is Blowing Up Twitter’s Business

Hours before Elon Musk closed his deal to buy Twitter, he published an open letter to advertisers. Musk knew that big companies in particular were anxious about his plans to dramatically reduce the amount of content moderation on the site. They saw this as a potential threat to what advertisers call “brand safety,” because it would make it more likely that their ads would end up next to deceptive or offensive content. In his letter, Musk acknowledged those concerns, saying that he wanted Twitter to become “the most respected advertising platform in the world,” and that he understood that the site could not become “a free-for-all hellscape.”

