Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour.

The poll is set to end at 2 p.m., Friday.

Note: If the poll does not appear, click here .

Nazir Allen, Power Center Academy: Allen scored 23 points in the Knights’ 83-66 win over Bluff City last week.

Christian Alston, Bartlett: Alston scored 24 points in the Panthers’ 70-49 win over Tennessee Prep last week.

Kumaro Brown, MASE: Brown rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the Phoenix 26-24 win over Peabody in the 1A quarterfinals on Friday night.

Damion Cox, St. Benedict: Cox scored 36 points for the Eagles in their 71-70 win over FACS on Friday night. He also scored 26 points in a 63-59 win over Central last week.

Jordan Frison, Overton: Frison scored 54 points in the Overton’s 103-58 win over Nashville Overton on Friday night.

Tristin Fleming, St. George’s: Fleming scored 32 points for the Gryphons in their 86-61 win over Bolton last week.

Jordan James, Wooddale: James scored 27 points for the Cardinals in their 92-83 win over Mitchell.

TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS: Memphis area high school football top performers from Round 3 of TSSAA playoffs

TOP BASKETBALL PERFORMERS: Memphis area high school basketball top performers for Week 1 of the 2022-23 season

PLAYOFF BRACKETS: TSSAA football playoff brackets 2022: Tennessee high school state semifinal schedule

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson rushed for 90 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown run, in the Panthers’ 16-14 win over Germantown in the quarterfinals Friday night.

Lance Taylor, MASE: Taylor had 12 tackles in the Phoenix’s win over Peabody on Friday night.

Andre Watson, Southwind: Watson scored 25 points in the Jaguars’ 63-50 win over Middle College last week.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on Twitter @wynstonw_ _.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Nov. 13-19