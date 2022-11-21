ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Record

Sheetz slashes Unleaded 88 to $1.99 per gallon. Where to find a Sheetz in the Poconos

By STAFF REPORTS
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 3 days ago

The holidays are officially here, and one Pennsylvania-based gas chain wants to give you the gift of savings.

Sheetz announced they would be reducing the price of Unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. The promotion, which began Monday, lasts until November 28.

The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells Unleaded 88 through the Sheetz mobile app or website .

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz is also offering a special promotion that can be utilized even after the Unleaded 88 offer ends— customers who sign up to become My Sheetz Rewardz members using code FUELUP88 during this promotion, and purchase Unleaded 88 fuel, will receive 500 points within 24 hours of the promotion ending.

These points can be redeemed for fuel discounts as well as food and drink items in store. Customers can become a My Sheetz Rewardz member by downloading the Sheetz app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbHeJ_0jIopvis00

About Unleaded 88

  • Unleaded 88 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs.
  • The only difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol. Unleaded 88 contains 5% more ethanol than Unleaded 87. 2
  • Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.
  • Unleaded 88 is better for a customer’s engine. It provides a higher-octane level than regular 87 fuel that helps boost horsepower and efficiency in a vehicle.

Where to find a Sheetz in the Poconos

Within the Poconos, there is only one Sheetz location where customers can purchase Unleaded 88 (also known as E15 gas), located at 2008 PA-611 in Swiftwater.

In Lackawanna, there are two Sheetz stations selling Unleaded 88: at 500 Mount Pleasant Drive in Scranton and at 114 S Main Street in Taylor.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Sheetz slashes Unleaded 88 to $1.99 per gallon. Where to find a Sheetz in the Poconos

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Convenience store chain to offer gas for $1.99 a gallon

Travelers planning to hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday may be able to fill up their tanks for less. Sheetz, a family-owned convenience store chain, will be selling unleaded gasoline at $1.99 a gallon. The special price will be available Nov. 21-28 at stores that offer Unleaded 88. Headquartered...
MARYLAND STATE
International Business Times

Discounted Gas? Sheetz Offers $1.99 A Gallon For The Holidays

Convenience store and gas company Sheetz announced Monday it will offer its Unleaded 88 gas at $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the holidays. The promotion starts Monday and will run until Nov. 28. Sheetz has about 600 locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Sheetz selling gas for under $2 a gallon

Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz has lowered the price of unleaded 88 gas to $1.99 per gallon. Sheetz will keep that price through Nov. 28. That is $1.43 cheaper than the average gas price in Virginia, according to AAA, and $1.69 per gallon lower than the average price of gas predicted for the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.
VIRGINIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.

Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far

Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Loud explosion heard across Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving Day

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Ashley, to Wilkes-Barre, to Pringle, to Hanover Township and Plymouth, residents reported hearing a large explosion on Thanksgiving morning. The loud boom around 11:30 a.m. prompted responses from local fire departments to check the areas where the noise was heard. The explosion was even heard by dispatchers at the Luzerne […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
wbut.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
877
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy