Understanding Alzheimer's disease: Get the facts and be ready to act | Mark Mahoney

By Mark A. Mahoney
 3 days ago
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as many as 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2020 with projections for as many as 14 million individuals by 2060.

Some 580,000 Floridians age 65 years and older were living with Alzheimer’s in 2020 with a projected rise to 720,000 by 2025 (an estimated 24.1% increase). Over 21% of Florida’s population was 65 and older in 2020. So, the issue of Alzheimer's disease is one to be taken seriously.

Some Facts about Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer's is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer's disease accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases.

Alzheimer's is not a normal part of aging. The greatest known risk factor is increasing age, and the majority of people with Alzheimer's are 65 and older. People with younger-onset Alzheimer’s can be in the early, middle or late stage of the disease.

Alzheimer's worsens over time. Alzheimer's is a progressive disease, where dementia symptoms gradually worsen over a number of years. In its early stages, memory loss is mild, but with late-stage Alzheimer's, individuals lose the ability to carry on a conversation and respond to their environment. On average, a person with Alzheimer's lives 4 to 8 years after diagnosis but can live as long as 20 years, depending on other factors.

Aging and Alzheimer's

Just like the rest of our bodies, our brains change as we age. Most of us eventually notice some slowed thinking and occasional problems with remembering certain things.

Alzheimer's changes typically begin in the part of the brain that affects learning. As Alzheimer's advances through the brain it leads to increasingly severe symptoms, including disorientation, mood and behavior changes; deepening confusion about events, time and place; unfounded suspicions about family, friends and professional caregivers; more serious memory loss and behavior changes; and difficulty speaking, swallowing and walking.

People with memory loss or other possible signs of Alzheimer’s may find it hard to recognize they have a problem. Signs of dementia may be more obvious to family members or friends.

Anyone experiencing dementia-like symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible If you need assistance finding a doctor with experience evaluating memory problems.

Local assistance in Tallahassee/Big Bend Area

The Alzheimer’s Project provides comfort, support, and assistance to persons with memory disorders and their caregivers across the Big Bend area.

The Forget Me Not Walk took place at Cascades Park on Nov. 12 to raise awareness and finances to continue their work.

The Alzheimer’s Project is a nonprofit organization funded by grants and private donations, and many of the services are delivered through volunteers. The Day Respite Program and other support services help caregivers stay physically and emotionally healthy. It also delivers professional knowledge through seminars, training classes and peer support groups.

One of the Alzheimer's Project’s main goals is to help caregivers sustain a healthy quality of life as they care for their loved one and to provide a comfortable, dignified, quality of life for people living with dementia. Services are provided free of charge, donations for services are encouraged.

Contact your local Alzheimer’s organization In Tallahassee and the Big Bend area for information and assistance at alzheimersproject.org.

Consider donating and/or volunteering with the local Alzheimer’s Project. at alzheimersproject.org/give. The first step to becoming a volunteer is to contact Claire Sand at Claire@AlzheimersProject.org to sign up for the next volunteer training.

Thanks to the Alzheimer’s Association, the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research for a description of Alzheimer’s disease facts presented here.

Additional information/resources

A description of symptoms and causes of Alzheimer’s disease is available through the Mayo Clinic at mayoclinic.org.

An Alzheimer's disease Fact Sheet and related information is available through the National Institute on Aging at nia.nih.gov.

The National Institute on Aging provides a good summary on the combination of healthy lifestyles which may substantially reduce Alzheimer’s at nih.gov.

Mark Mahoney has been a Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist for over 35 years and completed graduate studies in Public Health at Columbia University. He can be reached at marqos69@hotmail.com.

