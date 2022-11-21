ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson: 'When we win this one...' ahead of Florida State game

By Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

When it comes to rivalry games, there is plenty of chatter from both sides leading up to the game.

Let the trash-talking commence for Florida and AP No. 16 Florida State . Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson fired the first shot Monday with a strong statement.

The teams are scheduled to play for the 66th time in the history of the series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Doak Campbell Stadium. ABC will broadcast the game.

"When we win this one it will definitely build momentum for us," Richardson said.

Big plays: Florida State football leads the nation with 80 plays of 20 or more yards, here's a breakdown

Bowl projections: A look at where the Seminoles are projected to go for their first bowl game since 2019

Redshirt tracker: Which Florida State players might redshirt, preserve a season of eligibility? | Louisiana update

Richardson is a redshirt sophomore from Gainseville, so he is very familiar with the rivalry between the two programs.

Last season he completed 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 11 rushes for 27 yards in a 24-21 victory over the Seminoles in the Swamp.

On the season, Richardson has completed 55% of his passes for 2,351 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed 66 times for 613 yards and nine scores.

Over his last five games, Richardson has thrown nine touchdowns and one interception, including throwing for 400 yards in a 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt last weekend.

"He's a big body, but he's definitely fast for sure, too," FSU defensive end Jared Verse said following Monday's practice.

"That's probably his biggest asset. We've just got to stay square on him, shuffle everything down, make him hand the ball off and when he keeps it, we've got to make him regret keeping it."

Game Information

Who: AP No. 16 FSU (8-3) vs. Florida (6-5)

When/where: Friday, 7:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @CarterKarels on Twitter; @Ehsan_Kassim on Twitter; @JimHenryTALLY

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson: 'When we win this one...' ahead of Florida State game

Comments / 9

dee real
3d ago

FSU is going to beat the brakes off the gators!!!! and I'm right here by the reggae shack about 5 blocks away from Ben hill stadium. 🖕the gators.

Reply(3)
4
 

