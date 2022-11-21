ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Report: Palm Coast man threatens woman, fires shots in bar after losing car keys

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago

A man angry because he could not find his keys got a gun and put a woman in a headlock before firing several gunshots inside a Palm Coast bar, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Connor Anderson, 30, of Palm Coast, was charged with six counts of shooting or throwing deadly missiles, three counts of aggravated assault, battery, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms, according to the release.

Also in Flagler: Miami man convicted of attempted manslaughter in shooting up Palm Coast house

Sheriff's office: 12-year-old arrested after making threats to shoot up Indian Trails Middle School, report says

In Bunnell: Bunnell Police seize 6 pit bulls, find video of dogs fighting on man's cellphone

The Flagler Sheriff's Office got the call about 12:05 a.m. Sunday.

Anderson was drinking alcohol at Smiles Nite Club at 9 Palm Harbor Village with his girlfriend, according to a charging affidavit, when he became upset because he could not find the keys to his 1997 Ford F-150 pickup. A sheriff's office spokesperson described the woman as an acquaintance of Anderson but said she did not believe they were in a romantic relationship.

Anderson walked out of the bar and returned with a 9 mm Glock pistol, the release stated. Anderson placed a woman in a headlock and put the gun next to her head, the release stated. The woman's name is redacted.

A bartender jumped over the counter to help the woman and Anderson put the gun to his head, the charging affidavit stated. Other men in the bar jumped and tackled Anderson, the affidavit stated.

While being tackled, Anderson fired the gun and then got up and fired it again before leaving the bar, a charging affidavit stated. Anderson waved the gun at people in the bar while firing it, the affidavit stated.

No one was injured, according to the release.

Deputies found Anderson in a nearby parking lot at 28 Old Kings Road N., still armed with the gun. On the back of Anderson's T-shirt where the initials "NRA" for the National Rifle Association.

He was taken into custody without incident, the release stated.

The security video inside the bar shows the struggle and it also recorded specks flying around the bar at times. A sheriff's office spokeswoman said she believes the specks were from ceiling tiles that were shot at.

Anderson was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, which the sheriff calls the "Green Roof Inn," on $542,000 bond, where he remains.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said it was amazing no one was hurt.

“Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well,” said Staly in the release. “Anderson will be learning that the hard way as he sits in jail at the Green Roof Inn. I also commend the patrons that intervened and immediately called us. Putting themselves in danger in this case saved many lives.”

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

