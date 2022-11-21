Read full article on original website
Blair Underwood Is Engaged! Star Gushes 'Future Is Crazy Bright' with Friend of 41 Years Josie Hart
The actor, 58, announced on Instagram Tuesday that he popped the question to his longtime friend-turned-lover, Josie Hart. "My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart," he captioned a photo of him and Hart on the red carpet. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths."
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
Coco Austin Gets Emotional as She Says She's Put 'Underneath a Microscope' by Mom Shamers
The television personality is no stranger to clapping back at those who criticize her parenting choices, including recently giving her 6-year-old daughter a bath in the sink Coco Austin is getting real about dealing with mom shamers. In a preview of Tuesday's episode of the Tamron Hall Show, first shared by E! News, the television personality, 43, opens up about the criticism she's faced over the years from other parents, sharing that she feels she's "underneath a microscope all the time." After Hall plays a video from Austin's husband Ice-T praising her for...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar Announce First Pregnancy After 1 Year of Marriage: 'Thankful'
Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates' daughter shared the baby news on Thanksgiving Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar are expecting their first baby! The 25-year-old daughter of billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced the pregnancy news in a joint post with her 31-year-old husband. Alongside two sweet photos posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving, they wrote: "Thankful. 💚🍼" In the post's first photo, the married duo embraced each other while posing in front of a rock wall, surrounded by greenery and rural settings. All the while, Jennifer...
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Madison LeCroy Reveals Why She Didn't Invite Any of Her Southern Charm Costars to Her Wedding
The Bravo star tells PEOPLE about why her castmates didn't make the trip to watch her say "I do" Madison LeCroy's beachside Mexican wedding to Brett Randle over the weekend was missing one big element Southern Charm fans might have expected — her costars! LeCroy, 32, tells PEOPLE that no one from the long-running Bravo series was invited to her nuptials because she and Randle chose to keep their ceremony intimate, inviting just their closest friends and family. "We only had about 40 people there," she says. "Honestly, with...
Princess Stephanie of Monaco's Son Is Expecting a Baby — and Shares the News with Help from His Dog!
Louis Ducruet married his college sweetheart, Marie, in 2019, and this will be the couple's first child Monaco's royal family is adding another member! Louis Ducruet — the son of Monaco's Princess Stéphanie and the grandson of Princess Grace (formerly American actress Grace Kelly) — and his wife, Marie Chevallier, are expecting their first child. They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, using their dog's bandana — which read "soon to be big brother" — to share the exciting news. "An adventure is about to begin," they captioned the snap. The...
James Van Der Beek Reveals Daughter, 12, Discovered His Cry-Face Meme: 'Interesting to Navigate'
James Van Der Beek says his oldest two kids — 12-year-old Olivia and Joshua, 10 — are figuring out what their dad's fame means James Van Der Beek's kids are growing up and learning about their dad's fame. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Libby's Vegetables to benefit hunger relief organization Meals on Wheels America, the Dawson's Creek alum admitted that his oldest — daughter Olivia, 12 — has discovered his viral meme from the hit teen drama. "For some online learning, we got them iPads and they...
Queen Latifah on Embracing Her 'Honest and Genuine' Identity and Celebrating the 'Freedom to Be Me'
"I didn't know I was a girl, initially, I had to be told," the actress and rapper revealed in her acceptance speech at the inaugural TheGrio Awards Queen Latifah is sharing the wisdom of her experience finding self-acceptance. The actress, in an acceptance speech at at the inaugural TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills, opened up about how her sense of identity has evolved over the years. "It all starts with the family for me," Latifah, 52, shared with the audience at the of the ceremony celebrating icons, leaders and...
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
"This year is the best year yet and I’m thankful for YOU for being apart of it all," Heather Rae El Moussa, who is currently pregnant, wrote in an Instagram video for Thanksgiving Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving! The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude. "I have so much to be thankful for this year- most...
Dad of 6 James Van Der Beek Says Moving His Family to Austin Was 'Centering': 'It's Connected Us'
James Van Der Beek tells PEOPLE the changes he's seen in his life and his children's since moving from Los Angeles to Texas with his family James Van Der Beek is opening up about the changes he's seen in his family since moving to Texas. Speaking with PEOPLE about his partnership with Libby's Vegetables to benefit hunger relief organization Meals on Wheels America, the actor, 45, reveals that moving from Los Angeles to Austin with wife Kimberly and their kids has been a "centering" experience for the family. "I know for...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Daughter Vivian, 9, Horseback Riding: 'My Baby'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and dad of three was feeling extra grateful for his kids ahead of Thanksgiving, showing his love and support for them on his social media Tom Brady's daughter is saddling up! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, showed support for his nine-year-old daughter, Vivian Lake, with a heartfelt Instagram Story on Wednesday night. Brady posted a picture showing his little girl on horseback as she trotted through a corral while sporting a riding helmet and gloves. He simply captioned the photo, "My Baby," followed by...
Tom Brady Shares Photo of Son Jack Throwing a Football with the Buccaneers: 'My Inspiration'
Tom Brady is showing love for his oldest child and his favorite sport in a sweet Instagram post ahead of Thanksgiving Tom Brady has more achievements than his own to be proud of these days. The father of three shared a photo on Instagram featuring his oldest child, son John "Jack" Edward, 15, preparing to throw a football. The blurry background shows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback standing off to the side behind him watching, with others on the field during what looks like a practice. "My Inspiration ❤️,"...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Blended Family amid Unplugged Dinner Son Mason Skipped: 'True Love'
Kourtney Kardashian talks about her blended family amid struggles with son Mason, 12, in The Kardashians season 2 finale Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are working to make memories for their families. In scenes from a family dinner on the season finale of The Kardashians, the blended family — which includes Kourtney's kids Reign Aston, 7, and Penelope Scotland, 10, and Travis' kids, daughter Alabama Luella, 16, son Landon Asher, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 19, — gathers for dinner at Kourtney's home. "Where am I sitting?" the Blink-182...
Daniel Craig Reveals Thanksgiving is Now His 'Favorite Holiday,' But Hates One Traditional Dish
"I've celebrated it for quite a long time," Daniel Craig told Stephen Colbert about Thanksgiving on Monday Daniel Craig is a fan of Thanksgiving. On Monday, the James Bond star told The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that the annual celebration is "probably" his favorite holiday. "I do understand Thanksgiving," Craig jokingly told Colbert when asked if he knew the history of the holiday. "It's about giving thanks as I understand it." "We do celebrate it, and we have American friends as well," added Craig, 54, who became a...
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
