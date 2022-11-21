Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Hilltop Road construction completed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield has announced the completion of the Hilltop Road construction project. The $2.8 million project started in August 2020 and wrapped up on Tuesday with crews applying pavement markings. Hilltop Road is now paved with asphalt and widened to include compacted shoulders....
foxillinois.com
Secretary of State Police conducting parking lot stings
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Secretary of State's office will begin conducting parking lot stings on Friday. Throughout the holiday season, the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls statewide throughout the holiday season and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.
foxillinois.com
Woman's death being investigated as a murder
The Macon County Coroner has identified a murder victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash of Warrensburg. She was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds in her home Wednesday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and her death is still under investigation. ORIGINAL:. Police in Macon County are investigating the death...
foxillinois.com
Police: Woman slaps Pet Smart employee over how she was holding a leash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information in reference to an aggravated battery that took place at Pet Smart located at 3183 S Veterans Parkway in Springfield, IL. Police say at 5:48 p.m. on November 1, a female who is 5 feet 6 inches...
foxillinois.com
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
foxillinois.com
ISP updates rules to firearms access
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) on Monday adopted updates aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of people who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others. The first reform allows for a broader use of Clear and Present Danger Rule reports, which...
foxillinois.com
Decatur experiencing technical issues affecting payments
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur is asking residents for patience as they may experience longer-than-normal wait times to pay bills and receive related customer service. On November 14, Decatur implemented a computer software upgrade, and despite successful tests of the system, Decatur is experiencing certain processing...
foxillinois.com
Temporary visitor restriction at Memorial Health hospitals due to respiratory illnesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is implementing temporary visitor restrictions at its five hospitals to curb the spread of respiratory illnesses. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) ) recommended temporary visitor restrictions due to a statewide increase in respiratory illness including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV. The restrictions...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced to 120 months for attempted enticement of a minor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man has been sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor. Stacey Furlow, 61, of the 3000 block of North Peoria Road, was sentenced on Tuesday to concurrent terms of 120 months imprisonment for attempted enticement of a minor, 60 months imprisonment for use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor, and 120 months imprisonment for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.
foxillinois.com
Decatur man sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man has pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant woman on Tuesday. Darius R. Coffie pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and intentional homicide to an unborn child. Coffie was arrested on May 10, 2022, after a brief chase conducted by the U.S. Marshals and...
foxillinois.com
Veterans Affair nurse recruiting campaign visits LLCC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Department of Veterans Affairs launched a new nursing recruiting campaign called Service that Rewards. The goal of the campaign is to showcase the rewards of nursing careers within the department. Veterans Affairs Illiana Nurse Recruiters visited Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) as part of...
foxillinois.com
$9 million to address education and career equity in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) has granted over $9 million to 55 organizations, including 36 community colleges throughout Illinois to help address education and unemployment gaps. The funding will be used to help minority and low-income students as well as individuals with disabilities remove...
foxillinois.com
Previewing 2022 IHSA Football State Championships
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Alessandra Pontbriand was joined by Williamsville senior sports reporter Seth Kunz in studio to preview Friday's 2022 IHSA Football State Championships. 2022 IHSA Football State Championships Friday at Memorial Stadium, Champaign. 2A: St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley. 3A: Williamsville vs. IC Catholic. 4A: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Providence...
Comments / 0