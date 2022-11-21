Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Martha's Vineyard continues Thanksgiving tradition of feeding community members, including those who are homebound
PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah saw a large crowd on Thanksgiving. For more than three decades, the local nonprofit has served a free Thanksgiving meal for the community. This year, Martha's Vineyard is seeing more people in need of food assistance. The ministry also provided a lot of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local organizations prepare to serve more people at community Thanksgiving meals
PADUCAH — When you picture Thanksgiving, you probably imagine eating delicious food with family and friends. Amid record inflation, for some, that's a luxury this year. That's why local organizations are preparing meals for those in the Local 6 area who can't afford to celebrate the holiday. Groups we spoke with were not exactly sure how many people will come through their doors, but they're expecting more than normal.
radionwtn.com
Day After Thanksgiving Hikes At Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake
Skip the Black Friday shopping and join the Tennessee State Parks on the day after Thanksgiving for a post-holiday hike. They have guided hikes for all ages and abilities, from easy peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. With 57 State Parks to choose from, it’s easy to find just the right hike at a park near you.
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
radionwtn.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus To Arrive Friday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will be arriving in Downtown Paris on Friday morning. Weather permitting, they will be arriving at their newly-renovated home on the court square via a Paris Fire Truck. Their helper, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, said they are watching weather reports “and hopefully we’ll be able to have them escorted by the fire truck as we have in other years.”
radionwtn.com
Holiday Cheer From Paris–And Santa
Paris, Tenn.–If the Eiffel Tower in Paris doesn’t get you in the holiday mood, nothing will. The Eiffel Tower, with Santa Claus climbing to the top, has been lit up with festive green and red colors to welcome visitors to Paris. The city of Paris is also aglow with holiday cheer downtown, with the Downtown Plaza and Santa house decorated with lights, giant ornaments, trees and more. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will arrive in downtown Paris at 10 a.m. Friday. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Christmas and holiday events in the Local 6 area
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Christmas and holiday events are popping up all across the Local 6 region. Browse through our list to see what's happening where you live. Kentucky. Paducah. Nov. 22 — Holiday Lighting Ceremony: The Holiday Lighting Ceremony celebration will include carolers, refreshments, and a tree-lighting....
wpsdlocal6.com
KY Department of Education recognizes eleven Paducah Public Schools employees with Stilwell awards
PADUCAH — Eleven Paducah Public Schools employees and staff members were recently recognized for their dedication to technology education during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release from Paducah Public Schools, the employees were recipients of the Stilwell award, which they received at the Paducah Board of Education meeting on Nov. 21.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Awarded $100,000 Downtown Improvement Grant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today the 16 Tennessee Main Street and Tennessee Downtowns communities that are recipients of Downtown Improvement Grants. The city of Dresden has received a $100,000 grant for downtown improvements, which will be a big help to the community which was hard hit by last December’s tornado.
radionwtn.com
Turkey Giveaway A Huge Success
Paris, Tenn.–Tuesday’s turkey giveaway at Patriot Express Mart was a huge success, with 300 frozen turkeys given away free. A long line of cars lined Chickasaw and into the parking lot of the Express Mart as volunteers from the convenience store, SolarFields, and Lewy’s handed out turkeys. Patriot Express Mart owner Jay Sukhadia thanked SolarFields, Lewy’s, Coca-Cola and Walmart for their donations of turkeys, canned and baked goods and Coke products that were included in the giveaway. (SolarFields photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police deliver food baskets to Housing Authority residents
PADUCAH — Officers with the Paducah Police Department put together Thanksgiving food baskets on Wednesday, delivering them to local Housing Authority residents. Officers assembled the "baskets," themselves, filling blue tote bags with traditional sides — as well as cake mix and frosting for dessert — before delivering them to Housing Authority residents in person.
westkentuckystar.com
Local schools fared pretty well against flu compared to rest of KY
As November winds down, western Kentucky schools have appeared to fare better at keeping school in session during a three-pronged attack of illnesses across the state. It didn't look like that would be the case in the first few weeks of the month, when Ballard Memorial, McCracken County, Paducah City and Crittenden County schools all had to take at least one day off because so many were sick.
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Seek, Salute Substitute Teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. With November 18th marking National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in our schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout...
radionwtn.com
Tennessee Court Of Appeals Visits UT-Martin
Martin, Tenn.– The Tennessee Court of Appeals visited UT Martin on Nov. 15 to hold oral arguments before a live audience and guests. Students and faculty were invited to sit in and listen to oral arguments in the Boling University Center’s Watkins Auditorium. “Bringing the courtroom to the students is a wonderful way to involve them in the judicial process,” said Court of Appeals Judge Steve Stafford. Stafford, of Dyersburg, is a UT Martin alum. “It’s also important for us, as judges, to get out into the community and provide this valuable teaching tool. We thoroughly enjoy interacting with the public in these settings.” A reception was held for attorneys and judges later that afternoon in the Champions Club. Pictured (from left) with UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver are Judge Jeff Parham and attorney Reagan Brock Wallace, both UT Martin graduates. Parham is circuit court judge for Obion and Weakley counties, and Wallace is an associate attorney at Rainey, Kizer, Reviere & Bell, PLC, in Martin.
radionwtn.com
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
wkms.org
Mayfield’s community Christmas tree, rescued from tornado debris, returns to downtown
Holiday preparations are underway in Mayfield as recovery from last year’s deadly tornado outbreak continues. Mayfield City Hall is being decked out for Christmas as cleanup in the downtown area continues and area roads reopen. Some decorations saved from the tornado debris are even making a return to the top of the community Christmas tree.
wkms.org
Mayfield's Ice House Gallery finds a new home nearly one year after tornado thanks to gift
A western Kentucky art institution destroyed by last year’s deadly tornado outbreak is getting a new start. The Ice House Gallery – the home of the Mayfield-Graves County Art Guild since 1995 – was irreparably damaged after it took a direct hit from an EF-4 tornado in December 2021. Now, after putting on programs in nearly a dozen different spaces across the region over the past year, the art guild is getting a new address and a facility all their own.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Christmas Parade to result in temporary road closure on Saturday evening
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield-Graves County Lions Club Christmas Parade will cause a temporary closure along a section of KY 121-Business on Saturday evening. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the parade is primarily traveling southward on KY 121-Business/South 6th St./Paris Road from Walnut St. The parade will turn east on to East Douthitt St. and will end at Mayfield High School.
wpsdlocal6.com
MSU responds to Local 6's appeal of open records request denial
PADUCAH — "When this is all over we’ll know who believes in the First Amendment and who does not. We’ll know who believes in transparency and open governance and who does not. We’ll know who believes our colleges and universities must be places of learning; where knowledge is sought, free expression is celebrated and suppression of truth is not tolerated; and who does not.
Comments / 0