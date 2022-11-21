Read full article on original website
Various News: WWE Smackdown Changes Networks In One Market, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Now Available, Free Episode of NJPW Strong
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Smackdown will be on a different channel in the Baltimore market for Comcast users. The show is normally carried on channel 45, or Comcast channel 805. Tonight it will be on MyTV, Comcast channel 803. This is due to football coverage on 45, which is owned by Sinclair.
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
Possible Spoilers For WWE Survivor Series
A new report has a couple of potential spoilers for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series PPV. PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is set to be at Saturday’s show, as will Maryse. Lynch was reported yesterday as expected to make her WWE TV return soon from the separate shoulder she suffered at Summerslam, with the report having noted that she was discussed and planned to be the fifth member of Team Bianca for the women’s WarGames match.
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women’s Title On AEW Dynamite, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion
Thunder Rosa is officially no longer the AEW Women’s Champion, as she was stripped of the title on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Renee Paquette announce that Rosa had been asked to forfeit the title due to her being out of action from injury. Rosa agreed to...
Renee Paquette Says Jon Moxley Was ‘Going Through The Motions’ In WWE After The Shield
Renee Paquette is married to Jon Moxley, and she recently weighed in on what she saw of Moxley in WWE after his run in The Shield. Paquette recently spoke with Busted Open Radio and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On Moxley’s time in WWE...
Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
Lineup For Today’s Episode of AEW Rampage: ROH Tag Title Match
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage later today, with a special Black Friday start time of 4 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:. * ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Top Flight. * Dark Order vs. Rush, The Butcher...
MJF Praises Roman Reigns, Calls WWE A ‘Tremendous Wrestling Show’
In an interview with Pardon My Take (via Wrestling Inc), AEW World Champion MJF had high praise for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as WWE in general. MJF has not been shy about the possibility of going to WWE when his AEW deal is up in 2024. When...
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Triple X. At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That will be a special Thanksgiving...
NJPW Super Junior Tag League Night Two Results & Updated Standings
NJPW ran night two of their Super Junior Tag League today at Tokyo Arena Tachikawa, with five tournament matches. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Oscar Loiwe & Kosei Fujita def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakajima. * Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Chase Owens, & Bad Luck Fale def. Jado, Master Wato,...
Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Wargames Advantage On the Line
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight, the final show before tomorrow night’s Survivor Series PPV. The show features the following:. * Winning Team Gets Wargames Advantage: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. The Usos. * Smackdown World Cup Semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. * Smackdown World Cup...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.23.22
It’s the first show after Full Gear and thanks to William Regal, MJF is the new World Champion. That is enough of a story to carry things for the time being, but we have more important things to get to right now: like building up a Ring Of Honor pay per view in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it.
ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.
AEW News: Chris Jericho Praises Tomohiro Ishii Following Match, Saraya Chats With AEW Unrestricted, Nyla Rose on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling
– The AEW Japan Twitter account released a backstage promo with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho after his main event match with Tomohiro Ishii on last night’s AEW Dynamite. You can check out that promo below. Jericho discussed his history with Ishii and praised his “strong style” and “great fighting spirit.”
AEW Talents Reportedly Still Skeptical Regarding CM Punk & Tony Khan’s Claims on Colt Cabana
– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan defended Colt Cabana being booked to face Chris Jericho in an ROH World Title Challenge on AEW Dynamite during a media scrum on Saturday night following AEW Full Gear 2022. Khan denied past rumors that former AEW World Champion CM Punk was the reason Colt Cabana had been taken off AEW TV. Punk recently had a falling out with AEW stemming from comments he made during a media scrum following AEW All Out in September and a backstage incident after the scrum involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Dave Meltzer addressed Tony Khan’s AEW Full comments during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
CMLL Wrestlers Announced for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania 2023
– NJPW has announced the full luchador lineup for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania. The event is scheduled for February 2023. The tour is scheduled to run from February 22-28. Here are all the details and the talent list:. Estrella out in force for CMLL Fantasticamania 2023!. Luchador lineup revealed. Plenty...
Zack Clayton On Being Signed to AEW, JWoww Possibly Appearing On Screen
Zack Clayton is signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently talked about what that contract means to him and whether JWoww may end up on AEW TV. Clayton, who is a member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and is engaged to Jersey Shore vet Jenni “JWoww” Farley, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:
Tales From The Territories Rating Spikes, Audience Hits Four-Week Best
This week’s Tales From The Territories saw its numbers jump to the best rating in six weeks and the best audience in four. Last night’s show, which focused on WCCW in Texas, brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 77,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are up two ticks and 57.1% from the previous week’s 0.01 demo rating and 49,000 viewers.
Bryan Danielson on What He Would Want to Do for His Last Match Ever
– During a recent edition of One Fall with Ron Funches, AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about what he envisions for his last wrestling match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bryan Danielson on his last match: “I would like to wrestle until, I would like to wrestle a match...
