‘Bows Football Final — UNLV reaction
Rob DeMello, Rich Miano and RJ Hollis discuss Hawaiiâ€™s 31-25 victory over UNLV during senior night.
How satisfying was the win for the â€˜Bows, and what can be improved heading into the 2022 season finale at San Jose State?
This episode can be found on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts are streamed.
â€˜Bows Football Final is released every Monday during the college football season.
Hawaii (3-9) closes out its 2022 season on Saturday against San Jose State.
