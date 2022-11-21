ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

‘Bows Football Final — UNLV reaction

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
Rob DeMello, Rich Miano and RJ Hollis discuss Hawaiiâ€™s 31-25 victory over UNLV during senior night.

How satisfying was the win for the â€˜Bows, and what can be improved heading into the 2022 season finale at San Jose State?

All the latest sports news from Hawaiiâ€™s sports station

This episode can be found on Spotify, iTunes and most other places podcasts are streamed.

â€˜Bows Football Final is released every Monday during the college football season.

Hawaii (3-9) closes out its 2022 season on Saturday against San Jose State.

