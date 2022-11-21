LIST: Lowcountry tree lightings and holiday parades

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry are gearing up for the holiday season with tree lightings and parades.

Below, you’ll find a list of tree lighting and holiday parade events happening in December.

Charleston

The City of Charleston’s holiday parade will take place on December 4 at 3:00 p.m. The parade will commence on Broad Street at Rutledge Ave.

The city will hold its tree lighting in Marion Square following the parade.

The Holiday Parade of Boats will take place on December 10 at Charleston Harbor. This event will happen from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The City of Charleston and Charleston Park Conservancy will gather at Colonial Lake on December 2 for the annual Light the Lake festival and tree lighting ceremony. The festival runs from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Edisto

The 32nd Annual Edisto Christmas Parade will happen on December 10 at 2:00 p.m. The parade will start on Palmetto Blvd.

Folly Beach

The city of Folly Beach will gather to light its community Christmas tree at Folly River Park on November 25 at 7:00 p.m. The city’s 32nd Annual Christmas parade will be on December 10 at noon downtown.

Folly Beach Parks and Recreation will host Santa at Folly River Park on December 9. Children ages 12 and under are invited to meet Santa and shop for free Christmas gifts at the Santa Shack.

Georgetown

A tree lighting and lighted boat parade will happen in Georgetown on December 1. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Harborwalk and will run until 9:00 p.m.

Goose Creek

The City of Goose Creek will hold a tree lighting at the Municipal Center on December 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The city’s Christmas parade will be on December 10. The parade will start on St. James Ave at 9:30 a.m.

Hanahan

Hanahan’s holiday parade will happen at 10 a.m. on December 3 and start from Hanahan High School. The tree lighting will be on December 2 at 6 p.m. at the Hanahan Amphitheater.

Moncks Corner

A Christmas tree lighting will happen on December 3 at Moncks Corner Recreation Complex at 6:00 p.m.

The annual Christmas parade will take place along Main Street on December 3 at 6:00 p.m.

The town’s ‘Celebrate the Season Holiday Festival’ will return for its 13th year. The festival will offer visits with Santa, a fire pit and marshmallow roasting, fun rides, and more! It happens December 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 6:00 p.m. until 9 p.m. The festival also features a lights driving tour at Old Santee Canal Park from November 25 through December 30.

Mount Pleasant

The Town of Mount Pleasant will see its annual Christmas Light Parade on December 11 along Coleman Blvd. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m.

North Charleston

The City of North Charleston will hold its annual Christmas festival and parade on December 3. The event will happen at a new location at the Park Circle Traffic Circle from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The Christmas parade will begin at 5:00 p.m. from Park Place South.

Nexton

The Nexton community will have a golf cart parade on December 9 at 6:30 p.m., followed by a tree lighting at 7:00 p.m.

Summerville

The Town of Summerville and Summerville DREAM will hold a Christmas parade on December 11. The parade will start in Hutchinson Square at 2:00 p.m.

Walterboro

The City of Walterboro will host its community Christmas Parade on December 4 at 6:30 p.m. The parade will start at the Colleton Civic Center in downtown Walterboro.

