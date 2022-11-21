ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Salvation Army needs gift cards, new toys for Christmas program

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada needs your help to make it a special holiday season for Las Vegas valley families.

The organization plans to give out around 4,000 toys and 700 gift cards this December for families in need.

You can drop off a new toy or gift card at the facility located at 2900 Palomino Lane, off of Rancho Drive.

You can also register a child or senior adult for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program which gives out thousands of gifts every holiday season. Just click here for that information .

To qualify for this program, an adult must provide a valid ID, proof of residency, and proof of a dependent.

