Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Praise Patrick Beverley for Shove, Despite Lack of Real ImpactAnthony DiMoroLos Angeles, CA
Related
3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash
Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
KTLA.com
Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe
Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
Photos released amid investigation into fatal shooting of man who was sitting at Westlake District bus stop
Police on Wednesday released photos of two people being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who was sitting at a bus stop in the Westlake District last month. The shooting occurred around 11:25 p.m. Oct. 28 at 8th Street and Union Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim […]
Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large
Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
Fontana Herald News
Person is stabbed to death in Fontana on Nov. 22; suspect flees the location
A person was stabbed to death during an incident in Fontana on the morning of Nov. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Detectives were on the scene of a stabbing in the 15100 block of Athol Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana, the Sheriff's Department said.
pasadenanow.com
Police Release New Information About Gunman In Shooting Death of Local Teen
New details emerged Wednesday regarding the case of Iran Moreno, the 13-year-old who was killed by what was thought to be a stray bullet while playing video games in his home on North Raymond Avenue in November last year. According to information just made public by the Pasadena Police Dept.’s...
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
California attorney of driver charged in wrong-way crash that injured 25 recruits says client asleep at wheel
The attorney of a man accused of intentionally striking LA County recruit officers says her client was asleep at the wheel and the crash was unintentional.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
10-year-old girl struck by hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County
A 10-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County on Saturday. Victorville Police say the incident happened when the girl was crossing Seventh Street near E. Sand Street in Victorville around 5:42 p.m. The victim was walking with her family when the suspect, 19-year-old Seth Moeller from Oro […]
GTA suspect runs into South Gate neighborhood after chase ends in crash
A suspect fled into a South Gate neighborhood after leading authorities on a dangerous chase on freeways and surface streets.
Fontana Herald News
One person is arrested and 14 citations are issued during DUI saturation patrols in Fontana
One person was arrested on a DUI (drug) charge on Nov. 19 in Fontana as a result of DUI saturation patrols conducted in lieu of a scheduled DUI checkpoint, the Fontana Police Department said. Fourteen additional citations were issued that night, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. The DUI checkpoint...
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
pasadenanow.com
Officers Responding to ‘Unknown Trouble’ Call Find Man Struck in Head By Gun, Crowbar
Pasadena officers responding to a call transferred from the California Highway Patrol dispatch about 9:45 p.m. Monday encountered a victim who had been struck by a handgun then a crowbar, police said. The victim, a man in his 30’s, suffered a one-inch laceration on his head and hand injuries but...
NBC News
L.A. officer who fired in store, fatally striking teen in dressing room, violated policy, board rules
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, a civilian oversight board ruled Tuesday. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
Sheriff's cadet in grave condition; 4 others critical following Whittier crash
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. said Alejandro Martinez is in grave condition, and four other cadets remain hospitalized in critical condition. The cadets were injured last Wednesday morning when a Honda CRV swerved into a group of about 75 cadets on a training run near the sheriff's department STARS Explorer Academy in South Whittier.The crash injured 25 recruits. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. As of Sunday, authorities said all but five were released from hospitals. "At this time, four recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class # 464 still remain in critical condition and the rest have...
countynews.tv
Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck
11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
mynewsla.com
Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father
A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
Comments / 0