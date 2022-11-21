ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Bar, CA

KTLA

3-year-old killed in Riverside DUI crash

Authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed in a DUI crash in Riverside on Wednesday. The fatal crash happened on the southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway north of Blaine Street around 12:33 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involved a sedan and a pickup truck. The sedan was carrying three […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA.com

Video captures 3 burglary suspects leaving Eastvale home carrying safe

Surveillance video shows three burglary suspects exiting an Eastvale home with a family’s belongings, including a safe that held wedding rings, sentimental keepsakes and one family member’s life savings. “They were there for a total of about 15 minutes, inside my house,” the homeowner, identified only as Andrews,...
EASTVALE, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Father killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect remains at large

Police are searching for a suspect who struck and killed a man in Irvine before speeding away. The victim was identified as Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33. He leaves behind a wife and a young daughter. The fatal crash happened on the night of Nov. 3 when Mafakhery was struck and killed in the area of […]
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence

A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Sheriff's cadet in grave condition; 4 others critical following Whittier crash

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. said Alejandro Martinez is in grave condition, and four other cadets remain hospitalized in critical condition. The cadets were injured last Wednesday morning when a Honda CRV swerved into a group of about 75 cadets on a training run near the sheriff's department STARS Explorer Academy in South Whittier.The crash injured 25 recruits. All victims were taken to multiple hospitals in the area. As of Sunday, authorities said all but five were released from hospitals. "At this time, four recruits from Sheriff's Academy Class # 464 still remain in critical condition and the rest have...
WHITTIER, CA
countynews.tv

Santa Ana: Man Shot To Death Near Pickup Truck

11.20.2022 | 10:27 PM | SANTA ANA – A 25-year-old man was shot to death near a pickup truck parked on a residential street, Sunday night. The man, identified as Jerardo Vieyra, 25, of Fullerton, was found down with multiple gunshot wounds by authorities following reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of South Oak Street, south of East McFadden Avenue, around 10:27 PM.
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Eastvale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Fatally Shooting His Father

A 29-year-old man accused of gunning down his father during an altercation at the victim’s Eastvale home pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other offenses. Kelvin Jackett Jr. of Eastvale was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of 51-year-old Kelvin Jackett Sr.
EASTVALE, CA

