radionwtn.com
Holiday Cheer From Paris–And Santa
Paris, Tenn.–If the Eiffel Tower in Paris doesn’t get you in the holiday mood, nothing will. The Eiffel Tower, with Santa Claus climbing to the top, has been lit up with festive green and red colors to welcome visitors to Paris. The city of Paris is also aglow with holiday cheer downtown, with the Downtown Plaza and Santa house decorated with lights, giant ornaments, trees and more. Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will arrive in downtown Paris at 10 a.m. Friday. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Santa, Mrs. Claus To Arrive Friday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves will be arriving in Downtown Paris on Friday morning. Weather permitting, they will be arriving at their newly-renovated home on the court square via a Paris Fire Truck. Their helper, Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association, said they are watching weather reports “and hopefully we’ll be able to have them escorted by the fire truck as we have in other years.”
radionwtn.com
Day After Thanksgiving Hikes At Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake
Skip the Black Friday shopping and join the Tennessee State Parks on the day after Thanksgiving for a post-holiday hike. They have guided hikes for all ages and abilities, from easy peaceful strolls to rugged ramblings. With 57 State Parks to choose from, it’s easy to find just the right hike at a park near you.
radionwtn.com
Festival Of Trees To Open Tuesday In Downtown Paris
Paris, Tenn.–The Downtown Paris 5 & 10 Event Center is filled with merry and bright Christmas trees for the annual Festival of Trees which will open Tuesday. A Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Coffee will be held at 8 a.m. at which winners will be announced and it will be open to the public at 1 p.m. The Festival of Trees will be open through December 18 every day. Photo by Shannon McFarlin.
This New Resort Inside A Tennessee State Park Has Incredible Lake Views & Is So Relaxing
State Parks are ideal for camping under the stars and immersing yourself in nature if the season permits, but this brand-new resort allows you to enjoy the park year-round from the comforts of a cozy room. The Lodge at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, TN is situated right on...
thunderboltradio.com
“Feeding of 5,000” Held in Union City
Area residents came to the Obion County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, as part of the annual “Feeding of 5,000”. The event is held in advance of Thanksgiving, and provides take home meals, followed by a traditional sit-down meal of turkey and dressing and all trimmings. Bro. Dan Huggins, of...
WBBJ
West Tennessee Christmas Parades for 2022
Visit Jackson, Tennessee shared a list of Christmas Parades in West Tennessee.
radionwtn.com
Turkey Giveaway A Huge Success
Paris, Tenn.–Tuesday’s turkey giveaway at Patriot Express Mart was a huge success, with 300 frozen turkeys given away free. A long line of cars lined Chickasaw and into the parking lot of the Express Mart as volunteers from the convenience store, SolarFields, and Lewy’s handed out turkeys. Patriot Express Mart owner Jay Sukhadia thanked SolarFields, Lewy’s, Coca-Cola and Walmart for their donations of turkeys, canned and baked goods and Coke products that were included in the giveaway. (SolarFields photo).
WBBJ
West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor. “We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
radionwtn.com
Turkey Giveaway At Patriot Express Mart Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Patriot Express Mart is holding a turkey drive and will be handing out 300 turkeys to anyone in need Tuesday, November 22. Owner Jay Sukhadia said the turkey giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Several businesses and private individuals have donated to make this happen. Coca-Cola has donated...
radionwtn.com
Multiple BPU Projects Lined Up; Solar Farm To ‘Flip Switch’ In January
Paris, Tenn.– At a busy session Tuesday, the Paris Utility Authority board heard reports on multiple projects that are underway. Authority CEO Terry Wimberley delivered an update on the Paris Solar Farm – Puryear, which has an expected generation startup on December 8. About a month later, the utility with partners will hold the ‘Flip the Switch’ event on January 18, revealing the completion of the first solar farm in Henry County.
WBBJ
Jackson councilman, church hosting Thanksgiving Day luncheon
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson city councilman, along with a church, are hosting a Thanksgiving Day luncheon. According to a news release, Councilman for District 2 Johnny Dodd is hosting the luncheon at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at 225 Daugherty Street in Jackson on Thursday. The luncheon will be...
thunderboltradio.com
TDOT Approves Detour Route Change for Tractor-Trailer Traffic in Obion County
After several consultations with Obion County Mayor Steve Carr, the Tennessee Department of Transportation will change a detour route for semi-tractor trailer trucks. The change in traffic was forced due to the closure of Highway 51, from Union City to Fulton, because of work on the I-69 project. The current...
thunderboltradio.com
Gleason City Board passes first reading of “on-premises” beer ordinance
The City of Gleason is one step closer to allowing restaurants to serve beer in the city limits after the City Board passed the first reading of an updated ordinance this week. Before the vote, City Attorney Beau Pemberton outlined the revised ordinance. (AUDIO) The first reading passed unanimously 5-0...
westkentuckystar.com
Graves Sheriff seeks information about stolen truck
PHOTO - Not the exact vehicle, but a file photo courtesy of the Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook.
clarksvillenow.com
Landfill adding fees for some appliances, mattresses, trailers full of trash
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The landfill that serves Montgomery and Stewart Counties is adding fees for trailers of trash, certain appliances and large loads of wood, with new fees ranging from $10 to over $50 per load. Bi-County Solid Waste Management will change its fee structure residents effective...
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
Lexington Progress
Tennessee 22A Remains Closed as Work Continues
Tennessee 22A is still closed, with no word from the Tennessee Department of Transportation on when the road will reopen. The City of Lexington has also not had any updates on the work. Crews with Jones Brothers Construction, LLC, had been paving the Lexington Bypass. The highway was closed on...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Facing Charges Following Discovery of Tangled Dog
A Union City woman was issued charges after a dog was found tangled at a home on North 3rd Street. 26 year old Tyshawna Allen was charged with counts of cruelty to animals, limitations on chaining, and vaccinations. Union City police reports said Animal Control officers had responded to a...
