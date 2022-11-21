Read full article on original website
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Residents gather at Flint Local 432 to share thanks, fellowship over a free Thanksgiving meal
FLINT MI -- Rahshemeer Neal, owner of 810 Smoke LLC, said that he felt a personal calling from God to give back this holiday season. Neal’s good friend, Aramis Nichols, who goes by the stage name DJ Nizo, had a similar idea and reached out to him about hosting a Thanksgiving event. The two set about planning and coordinating what would be a free meal Thursday for families in Flint.
Michigan Police Hand Out Turkeys Instead of Tickets for Thanksgiving
Well this would be a nice surprise. Imagine instead of getting a speeding ticket getting a Thanksgiving turkey!. For the past several years, a Michigan police department has upheld its "Turkeys not Tickets" tradition. And the free turkeys aren't just given out during traffic stops!. Ingham County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving...
Help make Bay City shine bright for 2022 holiday lighting contest
BAY CITY, MI - Whether you believe in decorating for Christmas before or after Thanksgiving, one thing is certain in Bay City -- make sure that you have your lights shining bright by mid-December for the chance to win a prize. Bay City announced that the annual Mayor’s Holiday Lighting...
Curbside yard waste pickup in Saginaw, Thomas Township ends Dec. 2
SAGINAW, MI — The week of Monday, Nov. 28, will mark the end of curbside yard waste collection for Saginaw and Thomas Township 2022, Mid Michigan Waste Authority officials announced. Residents in those two communities, whose neighborhood’s yard collection day was scheduled on Fridays, will provide the last round...
Grand Blanc condo residents unsure of damage from fire
Families and friends are uniting for Thanksgiving and with it comes holiday gatherings inside people’s homes. However, the night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the busiest bar nights of the year, which could lead to some making the poor decision to drink and drive. |. Scoutmaster Doran...
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
Now Open – The Alibi Bar & Grill In Flint
A Flint staple, AJ Racers Sports Bar & Grill has a new name and new management. Tonight, Wednesday, November 23rd, is the grand opening celebration for The Alibi Bar & Grill. Talk about perfect timing, tonight is the biggest bar night of the year. A lot of drinks tonight, followed by a lot of food tomorrow, followed by football and a nap. It is pretty much a Thanksgiving tradition for many.
Flint community gives back to those in need on Thanksgiving
Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Did you know the train that is the inspiration for the Polar Express resides here in Mid-Michigan at the Steam Railroading Institute in Owosso? In this edition of the TV5 Vault, we go back to 1993 where Mark Lyman introduces us to the Pere Marquette 1225 Steam Locomotive.
Last-minute need for Thanksgiving volunteers at Saginaw shelter
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local shelter is putting out a call for help after a last-minute cancellation. City Rescue Mission in Saginaw said it’s in need of volunteers to serve Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. There are also a few openings to serve lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday.
“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
Modern prairie-style home in wooded Midland subdivision listed for $931k
MIDLAND, MI — A brand new modern prairie-style home by Cobblestone is for sale in Midland County’s Larkin Township. The 2,628-square-foot home, located at 3269 Pine Bluff Court in Cobblestone’s Siebert Woods subdivision, built this year and priced at $931,600, is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are featured every Wednesday.
Bay City’s 2022 Christmas tree arrives, ready to shine for Santa’s arrival
BAY CITY, MI - The recent coating of snow helped to set the stage for the star of Bay City’s holiday celebrations to arrive in style. On Monday, Nov. 21, Bay City’s Christmas tree was brought in on the back of a flatbed to be put up for all to enjoy at Wenonah Park. The 30-foot-blue spruce arrived with a police escort after being removed from Bryan Brenda Kramer’s property in the south end.
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Help Those in Need With a Visit to Grand Blanc’s Santa’s Farm
Santa & Mrs. Claus will once again be making children smile this holiday season when they welcome visitors to their Grand Blanc farm. Not only will they be spreading joy to kids of all ages, but they'll be helping those in need at the same time. Again this year, Santa...
Michigan Airman Comes Home to Flushing to Surprise His Little Brother at School
Just in time for Thanksgiving, an 11-year-old in Flushing got a surprise like no other. His older brother came home from the US Air Force to surprise him at school. Easton Gunsell didn't think his older brother Braden would be able to come home until Christmas. Braden Locker has been stationed in Saudia Arabia with the US Air Force since January.
Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
Flint City Hall, trash collection schedules changing for Thanksgiving holiday
FLINT, MI -- Some schedules for city services are changing in Flint this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Most city offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, according to a news release from the city, but residents may continue to use the red drop box in front of City Hall for water payments, property taxes, and any other correspondence.
