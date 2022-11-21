ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Parade

'Chicago PD' Star Dons a Turkey Hat in Cute Family Snap From Thanksgiving

From the looks of it, Thanksgiving is a full-on celebration at the Squerciati household. Chicago PD actress Marina Squerciati shared an adorable photo with her mom from their Turkey Day celebrations. The mom-and-daughter duo went all out for the holiday donning matching turkey hats as they embraced each other for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy