Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More steady and widespread rain will move into the region starting early Friday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool in the upper 50s. Rain totals will range from 0.25″ - 1.25″ with a few isolated spots seeing more. Much of the rainfall will wrap up Friday night and we’ll dry things back out for Saturday with afternoon temps warmer in the mid-60s.
wfxg.com
Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant
WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WRDW-TV
Main Street Players prepare for opening night of their holiday comedy
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Main Street Players are preparing for the opening night of their holiday comedy, ‘Christmas Belles.’. It opens on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. with a catered pre-curtain reception at the Joanne T. Rainsford Discovery Center in Edgefield. ‘Creative Catering’ by Doug Landreth will serve a...
WRDW-TV
Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1. Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure. Also, paving activities...
WRDW-TV
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck just before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill on westbound Interstate 20 near Belair Road. It couldn’t have happened as a worse time, on what’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. ON THE ROAD:. After the crash, a...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
WRDW-TV
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews diverted traffic on I-20 eastbound near the state line due to two separate accidents on Thanksgiving. Richmond County dispatchers say the first accident happened at mile marker 201. The second occurred at mile marker 200. Both accidents were called in around 4 p.m....
WRDW-TV
SC state parks offering free admission on Black Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Go a little overboard during Thanksgiving?. The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism is making it easier to get outside and walk off the extra calories. Admission to all state parks will be free on Friday. In addition to park entries, tours at three...
WRDW-TV
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
WRDW-TV
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
WRDW-TV
Instead of hunting, one Augusta man sings to wildlife
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One attorney in Augusta has a cool morning routine. Almost every day for the past three months, he wakes up at dawn to sing to wild animals in the woods. But why is he doing this? We tagged along to find out more. Jacque Hawk has...
Man found shot to death inside car down North Augusta embankment, identity released
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man. Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Parkafter a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive. The […]
WRDW-TV
Tbonz Augusta feeds holiday meal to local first responders
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day for Tbonz Augusta. Volunteers spent most of Thursday handing out plates. Organizers say they have been doing this tradition for 30 years. At first, the operation started to ensure kids who stayed at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia had a hot,...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
wach.com
Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
WRDW-TV
2022 Neon Color Run comes to Augusta at start of Christmas season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Adventist Christian School is hosting the 2022 Neon Color Run on December 3. The run will start at 6 p.m. where participants will run through a maze of Christmas lights and dusted in color. Runners have the option to run a 5k, 2k, or 1k.
South Augusta man dies in hospital after weekend shooting
A South Augusta man is dead following a shooting that happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge Road on Sunday night.
