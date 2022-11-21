AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More steady and widespread rain will move into the region starting early Friday morning and last through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool in the upper 50s. Rain totals will range from 0.25″ - 1.25″ with a few isolated spots seeing more. Much of the rainfall will wrap up Friday night and we’ll dry things back out for Saturday with afternoon temps warmer in the mid-60s.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO