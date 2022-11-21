Teen grazed by bullet during shooting at Dayton party venue

DAYTON — A teenager was injured in a shooting at a Dayton party venue Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched to DJ’s Party Room on Hoover Avenue around 8:57 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When the arrived on scene, police discovered that someone was having a party at the location when the shooting occurred, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.

A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound from the gunfire. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Dayton Police at 937-333-1232 to speak to a detectives. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 937-222-7867 or by emailing www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

The incident remains under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group