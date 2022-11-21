ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max George hits out at fans who call age-gap with Maisie Smith 'controversial'

Max George has hit out at fans who say his relationship with Maisie Smith is ‘controversial’ thanks to their 13-year age gap. George, 34, began dating EastEnders star Smith, 21, earlier this year after they met as contestants on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, both going on to appear on the show’s live tour.
Luca Bish speaks out after being flooded with support over Gemma Owen split

Love Island star Luca Bish has thanked fans for their supportive messages following his split from girlfriend Gemma Owen last week. The couple, who came second place in the ITV reality series this summer, announced that they had made the decision to go their separate ways after three months of dating.
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Mum left shocked after nursery teacher removes daughter's wobbly tooth

A mum was left shocked and surprised after a teacher at her daughter's school took it upon themselves to pull out her wobbly tooth. The mum, from Australia, took to Twitter to share her experience after her daughter returned from nursery with one tooth less than she'd gone with. This...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
New girl's name tops list of most popular baby names for 2022

Choosing the perfect name for your child is no easy task, especially when it involves taking into account the opinions of your partner, parents and in-laws. Not to mention all the forums, lists and celebrities who could influence your decision. Some parents have even admitted to being reduced to tears...
Dad told to 'get a grip' after demanding mornings off from childcare

A dad of a newborn baby has been told to 'get a grip' after he demanded he got mornings off from childcare. The dad, who funnily enough goes by the name of tireddad667 on Reddit, shared his current dilemma anonymously with the social media platform. In the post, the man...
