Read full article on original website
Related
Max George hits out at fans who call age-gap with Maisie Smith 'controversial'
Max George has hit out at fans who say his relationship with Maisie Smith is ‘controversial’ thanks to their 13-year age gap. George, 34, began dating EastEnders star Smith, 21, earlier this year after they met as contestants on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, both going on to appear on the show’s live tour.
Love is Blind stars SK and Raven confirm they've split amid cheating allegations
Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have devastated fans after announcing they have gone their separate ways. The seemingly happy couple were the fan-favourites in season three but over the past few weeks, SK has been the subject of cheating allegations. Both Raven and SK have kept...
Luca Bish speaks out after being flooded with support over Gemma Owen split
Love Island star Luca Bish has thanked fans for their supportive messages following his split from girlfriend Gemma Owen last week. The couple, who came second place in the ITV reality series this summer, announced that they had made the decision to go their separate ways after three months of dating.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Woman went on spontaneous first date, got drunk and ended up flying to Paris
A woman has explained how her first date with a man led to them getting drunk and flying to Paris. It may sound like the plot of a Netflix rom-com but it really did happen to 22-year-old Evelina Parkere. The influencer and her date and acquaintance - who does not...
Eva Mendes finally addresses rumours she secretly married partner Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has addressed rumours that she secretly got hitched to her long-term partner Ryan Gosling. The 48-year-old Hollywood star has been in a relationship with Gosling for 11 years and the pair share two daughters - Esmeralda and Amada - together. Recently rumours began to swirl that Mendes and...
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Kylie Jenner finally confirms her baby’s name nine months after he was born
Kylie Jenner has shared an update on her baby's name nine months after her son was born. Her son was born as Wolf Jacques Webster on 2 February, but pretty soon Kylie announced she was going to be choosing a different name for her son as she and father Travis Scott 'really didn't feel like it was him'.
Man leaves people stunned after 'giving four-year-old daughter her first tattoo'
A man on TikTok has shared a video of his four-year-old daughter getting her 'first tattoo' - and people are stunned. The TikToker, who is a tattoo artist himself, shared the clip on his social media - but it's not all it seems. You can watch the clip below:. Captioning...
Mum had to give birth blindfolded because she was convinced baby would be stillborn
A mum gave birth wearing a blindfold because she was convinced her son would arrive stillborn after her waters broke at just 21 weeks. Emma Roberts, 39, had been placed on bed rest after her waters broke but still went into labour when she was just 24 weeks pregnant. Both...
Viewers are calling new mystery thriller the 'best series' on Netflix 'hands down'
Netflix has a pretty good reputation for giving us shows that keep us on the edge of our seats, and its latest offering is no exception. Released on 17 November, 1899 is a historical thriller that's now being praised by viewers as the 'best series' on the streaming platform 'hands down'.
Mum left shocked after nursery teacher removes daughter's wobbly tooth
A mum was left shocked and surprised after a teacher at her daughter's school took it upon themselves to pull out her wobbly tooth. The mum, from Australia, took to Twitter to share her experience after her daughter returned from nursery with one tooth less than she'd gone with. This...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Man's shock after discovering diamond ring worth $40,000 buried on beach
A metal detectorist unearthed a platinum and diamond ring worth a whopping $40,000 (£33,854) on a beach in Florida before safely reuniting it with its rightful owner. What a nice bloke. Joseph Cook, 37, was out on Hammock Beach in St Johns County with his metal detector when he...
New girl's name tops list of most popular baby names for 2022
Choosing the perfect name for your child is no easy task, especially when it involves taking into account the opinions of your partner, parents and in-laws. Not to mention all the forums, lists and celebrities who could influence your decision. Some parents have even admitted to being reduced to tears...
Woman defends decision to bring her 10-month-old baby to cousin's child-free wedding
Babies and kids at weddings is often a divisive topic. While some are happy to have little ones at their big day, others not so much. But generally, as a guest, you're expected to go along with whatever the couple request. One woman, however, has defended her decision to bring...
Dad told to 'get a grip' after demanding mornings off from childcare
A dad of a newborn baby has been told to 'get a grip' after he demanded he got mornings off from childcare. The dad, who funnily enough goes by the name of tireddad667 on Reddit, shared his current dilemma anonymously with the social media platform. In the post, the man...
Tyla
51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0