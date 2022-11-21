ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

City of San Luis offices closed for Thanksgiving

By Dillon Fuhrman
 3 days ago
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis offices will not be open for Thanksgiving, per a press release.

Also, offices will not be open on Friday, November 25, but will be operational on Monday, November 28.

However, emergency and law enforcement service will remain available.

What you need to do in case of emergencies

If residents need access to the police or fire departments, then dial 911 in case of an emergency.

For non-emergency situations, or to call the Public Works Department, dial (928) 341-2420.

Change in trash collecting days

In addition, residential trash collection will change due to the Thanksgiving holiday:

  • Monday and Thursday collection routes will be on Monday and Wednesday.

Fortunately, the Tuesday and Friday routes have not changed because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

