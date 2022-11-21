Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Netflix users urge 1899 viewers to turn off feature that’s ruining new series
Netflix users might struggle to understand a new series unless they change a particular setting.Earlier this month, a new mystery series titled 1899 was released on the streaming sevice.The show follows an international cast of characters forced to work out a hellish riddle after discovering a missing ship while on the open sea.Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the duo behind the acclaimed German series Dark, the show is notable for featuring several different languages, ranging from Spanish and French to Cantonese.Due to the subtitles, some viewers might have decided to watch with the audio dubbed...
Polygon
Bones and All revives an age-old love story in a thrillingly bloody new way
The urge to equate young love with doom and mortality probably goes back way beyond Shakespeare and Romeo and Juliet. It’s such a natural narrative pairing: First loves rarely last, and youth definitely doesn’t. For most people, that burning intensity of young love — the “Everything is new...
Polygon
There’s fascinating drama underneath Nanny’s obligatory Blumhouse scares
The poster for Nanny creates the sense of a very specific, very familiar type of film through an extreme close-up on the face of Aisha, its lead. She looks distressed, her features still recognizable but lightly distorted by smears that look like runny paint or dripping water. It’s easy to picture this image accompanied by discordant music that mines tension and dread out of the stillness, supplementing a story about how this woman comes undone because of the things she’s seen. The poster advertises that Nanny is being released by Blumhouse, a studio primarily known for high-concept horror. The tagline is “We’re haunted by what we leave behind.”
Polygon
Movies actually improved by watching while full of Thanksgiving turkey and wine
If you’re an American who celebrates Thanksgiving, chances are you’ve tried to find an activity to occupy your extended family in the post-dinner haze. Watching a movie is perhaps the easiest solution, but there is one big caveat: You probably don’t want to watch a movie that you think you’ll actually enjoy.
Disney Is Considering One of the Riskiest Moves in Its 99-Year History
The company could bolster its market position, but will consumers revolt?
Polygon
The Devil in Me tackles the true-crime craze, and it’s scary as hell
The Dark Pictures Anthology has been exploring all flavors of horror, from Sumerian demons deep in the desert to ghost ships stranded at sea. The Devil in Me, the newest and final entry in the anthology series’ first season, promises a more intimate adventure, delving into the true-crime story of H.H. Holmes and his semi-apocryphal Murder Castle in Chicago. This isn’t a story of supernatural mummies or harrowing journeys through time — it’s about five burned-out media employees trying to survive a modern imitator of Holmes (and probably dying in the process).
"I Will Never Forget The Awful Feeling It Gave Me": People Are Sharing The Popular Comedies They Just Don't Think Are Funny
"It makes me want to sandpaper my eyes and pour molten lava into my ears."
Polygon
Top Gun: Maverick is finally coming to streaming soon
Top Gun: Maverick is one of the biggest movies of the year, and one of the longest-lasting box office successes of the decade. That success goes a long way to explain why even now, six months after the movie’s theatrical release, it still isn’t available to stream without digitally renting or purchasing the movie. But thankfully, the long national wait for more Top Gun has an ending in site, because Paramount has announced Top Gun: Maverick will be streaming on Paramount Plus starting on Dec. 22.
Polygon
Top Gun: Maverick gets its real-life match in the dramatic thriller Devotion
At first, it seems supremely unlucky that Devotion is being released in the shadow of Top Gun: Maverick’s utter domination of the 2022 box office. Devotion is another movie about elite naval pilots, featuring training sequences, practical effects galore, and a snowy climactic rescue. It even co-stars Glen Powell, who plays Maverick’s sneering, villainous ace Hangman. So it’s easy to imagine the cinematic story of real-life pilot Jesse Brown (the MCU’s Kang, Jonathan Majors) getting overshadowed by the superpowered nostalgia around Tom Cruise returning to one of his best-known roles, especially given that Devotion’s Korean War-era hardware isn’t as high-octane as the jets in this year’s biggest hit.
Polygon
I would die for B2EMO and Brasso
The season finale of Andor is an emotional whirlwind, taking us back to where it all started on Ferrix and bringing the first season of the best Star Wars show ever to a satisfying conclusion. As usual with the show, the finale had complex character interactions, tense, high-stakes scenarios, and an incredible set-piece showcasing the best of the Star Wars universe.
