Bengals QB Joe Burrow nominated for player of week award

 3 days ago
NEW YORK — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been announced as a player of the week nominee by NFL.

He is one of three quarterbacks up for the league’s FedEx Air Player of the Week after his solid performance in Sunday’s road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and four touchdowns, including three to running Semaje Perrine.

The two other quarterbacks nominated include Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Fans can vote online by visiting this link.

The Bengals’ next game will Sunday when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee to play the Tennessee Titans. It is a rematch of January’s AFC Divisional Playoffs when the Bengals upset the Titans, 19-16.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. You can watch the game on Channel 7.

