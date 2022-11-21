ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.
In November 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo had earned notoriety for a series of flashpoints that included a petulant red card in the Manchester derby and, in one of the most memorable incidents of that year's World Cup, laying it on thick to ensure club teammate Wayne Rooney was contentiously sent off during England's quarterfinal defeat against Portugal.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw resulted in several groups that are evenly balanced and will likely come down to the final matchday. As has been customary for several editions, teams earn three points for a group-stage win, one point for a draw and none in the case of a loss. Teams are ranked in their group by the number of points accumulated.
On the field and in the stands, the evening belonged to Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the scoreboard, however, they were forced to share. El Tri left Stadium 974 with a 0-0 draw despite an impressive, almost dominant performance against Poland and world superstar Robert Lewandowski. It was a solid result for both teams, but each would have desperately wanted to leave with a victory given that heavy Group C favorite Argentina lost earlier in the day.

