Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
How to watch Brazil vs. Serbia in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Brazil will hope to live up to their lofty expectations in their 2022 World Cup opener against Serbia. Exactly 20 years on from Brazil's last World Cup triumph, the most successful nation in football history will be keen to lift the trophy for a sixth time in Qatar. Serbia are...
Sporting News
Why is Son Heung-min wearing a mask at the World Cup? Explaining reason South Korea star needs protection
South Korea face a real challenge at the 2022 World Cup after being drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, Ghana and Portugal. Paulo Bento's side eased through AFC qualifying to reach Qatar and they are competing in their 11th World Cup finals. The passionate South Korean fans will be hoping...
Sporting News
What channel is USA vs. England on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group B game on TV from Qatar
The United States men's national team has its second game of the World Cup group stage on Friday, as Gregg Berhalter's crew squares off in a pivotal match against England. The Americans are still looking for their first win in Qatar. In their Group B opener, the United States drew a tie with Wales, giving them one point in the standings. While Tim Weah put the team ahead in the 36th minute, Wales' Gareth Bale ripped the hearts out of USA fans with his equalizer in the 86th minute, resulting in the draw.
Sporting News
What time is Belgium vs Canada today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
Canada's first World Cup match in 36 years is a tough one, as they go up against a Belgium side that finished third in Russia. An eager side led by Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and CONCACAF qualifying top scorer Cyle Larin won't show any fear, but will have to be at their best to beat Belgium.
Sporting News
Freddy Adu tips USA to beat England at World Cup as he talks Bellingham, Ronaldo and Messi
In November 2006, Cristiano Ronaldo had earned notoriety for a series of flashpoints that included a petulant red card in the Manchester derby and, in one of the most memorable incidents of that year's World Cup, laying it on thick to ensure club teammate Wayne Rooney was contentiously sent off during England's quarterfinal defeat against Portugal.
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Sporting News
Neymar injury update: Latest news on Brazil World Cup star's ankle problem that had him in tears vs Serbia
Brazil have started their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in fine form, with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday — but there is a looming big worry for the Selecao, after an injury to star attacker Neymar. Richarlison scored a second-half double in the crucial win, that sees...
Sporting News
Has USA ever beaten England in soccer? History of rivalry in World Cup and beyond
Never has a U.S. men's national team side looked quite as strong as this year's World Cup squad. And despite a subpar second half showing against Wales, the Yanks seem as ready as ever to battle against some of the world's best sides. England, though, is a whole different kind...
Iran Beats Wales in Shock World Cup Result, As Regime Backers Confront Protesters
Iran pulled off a shock 2-0 win as tensions ran high Friday as pro-government fans harassed protesters.
Sporting News
World Cup group tiebreakers 2022: Explaining what happens if teams are tied on points
The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw resulted in several groups that are evenly balanced and will likely come down to the final matchday. As has been customary for several editions, teams earn three points for a group-stage win, one point for a draw and none in the case of a loss. Teams are ranked in their group by the number of points accumulated.
Stats - Latham goes past Nathan Astle
He also scored a record 65.6% of the runs made during an unbroken stand of 221 with Kane Williamson
Sporting News
How Japan beat Germany at World Cup: Reasons why Samurai Blue managed huge upset in Qatar 2022 tournament
Amid a brutal 2022 World Cup group that features two European giants, Japan knew they would need to spring an upset or two to qualify for the knockout stage. They did just that in their opening match, coming from behind Wednesday to defeat Germany, 2-1, in shocking fashion. Germany took...
Sporting News
Can Mexico advance from World Cup Group C? Draw vs Poland shows one key issue remains
On the field and in the stands, the evening belonged to Mexico at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On the scoreboard, however, they were forced to share. El Tri left Stadium 974 with a 0-0 draw despite an impressive, almost dominant performance against Poland and world superstar Robert Lewandowski. It was a solid result for both teams, but each would have desperately wanted to leave with a victory given that heavy Group C favorite Argentina lost earlier in the day.
Sporting News
USMNT coach Berhalter claims England boss Southgate has ignored WhatsApp messages ahead of World Cup clash
U.S. men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter said Gareth Southgate has ignored his texts ahead of their World Cup match. Berhalter has revealed in his pre-match press conference that Southgate ignored his WhatsApp messages ahead of their pivotal World Cup clash on Friday. The two have previously been quite close...
Comments / 0