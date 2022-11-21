ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GBI: Man with rifle spotted near homicide scene shot, killed by police; 1 officer injured

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation ended with a man killed by DeKalb County officers after he fired shots at them, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The deadly shooting happened Monday night at the Shell gas station off Welborn Road and Covington Highway. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill first reported on the scene on WSB Tonight as police blocked off the intersection for the investigation.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Three killed in crash on Bass rd.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 4:00 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass Road. It was reported a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the I-75 southbound lanes, near the Bass Road off-ramp, when it...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
JONESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

