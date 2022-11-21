Read full article on original website
Man dead after shootout in DeKalb County parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed on Thanksgiving after a shootout at a DeKalb County parking lot on Thursday, according to DeKalb County Police. Officers said just after 11:30 a.m., they responded to an area off Candler Road and Interstate 20 regarding a person who was shot.
Man with gunshot wound found lying in middle of parking lot, DeKalb police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition Thursday after an exchange of gunfire in DeKalb County, police say. DeKalb County police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound in the middle of a parking lot. Police confirmed to Channel 2 they are currently investigating two crime scenes.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Suspect killed after murdering Lyft driver, shootout with police in Lithonia
Two people are dead, and a DeKalb County police officer is injured after an armed assailant shot and killed a rideshare driver and then began shooting at police in Lithonia on Nov. 21. The family of 31-year-old Lauren Allen confirmed she was shot and killed after dropping off a passenger...
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block...
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
37-year-old arrested in string of burglaries in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man they said was behind several robberies in south DeKalb County. Police arrested the 37-year-old Tuesday. Officers had been searching for him since a Sept. 9 robbery on Glenwood Road, they said. After interviewing the man, they were able to connect...
Three shootings, one death on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
A man has died and two others have been injured, following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta this Thanksgivi...
GBI: Man with rifle spotted near homicide scene shot, killed by police; 1 officer injured
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide investigation ended with a man killed by DeKalb County officers after he fired shots at them, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The deadly shooting happened Monday night at the Shell gas station off Welborn Road and Covington Highway. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill first reported on the scene on WSB Tonight as police blocked off the intersection for the investigation.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
An Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager has retired, as he awaits an arraignment hea...
Husband accused of gunning down wife in Lovejoy arrested two months later, police say
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous version of this story. Two months later, a Lovejoy man is in jail and he's accused of his wife's murder after police said he shot her several times while she was in her car. Clayton County Police...
41nbc.com
Three killed in crash on Bass rd.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just after 4:00 a.m. on I-75 southbound at Bass Road. It was reported a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the I-75 southbound lanes, near the Bass Road off-ramp, when it...
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
Man drives himself to hospital after being shot by suspect at Magic City, police say
Police tell Channel 2 Action News that one man appeared at Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot at Atlanta strip club, Magic City, located at 241 Forsyth Street SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, the victim transported himself to Grady Memorial Hospital...
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
