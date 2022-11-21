ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Morning Fog Visits the Black Friday Commute List

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog is on the list for Black Friday. And it’s free, courtesy of Mother Nature. Dewpoints, air temperature and relative humidity are all in alignment to produce fog for those driving to doorbuster sales in the early morning. The fog will affect all Suncoast counties, as well as the coastline. If you plan on taking the boat out, it’s best to go after 10 am. Expect morning fog to be present the next two days. After the fog dissipates the sunshine will return, with no rain in the forecast.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther

I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving Day meal in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are in need of a hot meal today, The Salvation Army in Bradenton is offering a free community Thanksgiving lunch. The Salvation Army will serve Thanksgiving dinner for the community starting at noon. They are located at 1204 14th Street West, Bradenton, 34205 –...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm weather for the Holiday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Thanksgiving Day from the ABC7 First Alert Weather team! It looks to be nice and warm for most of the day. There is a possibility of some patchy dense fog developing Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. and it will then burn off and start to lift by 9 a.m. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the late morning and then mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be warming into the upper 70s at the beaches and low 80s inland. There is a very small chance for an isolated showers late in the day.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
SARASOTA, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding 

Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28. 
NAPLES, FL
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida

In the late 1800s, a senator from Louisville, General John S. Williams, was searching for paradise. Alongside the owner of the Louisville Courier-Journal, Walter Haldeman, he chartered a boat and sailed down the coast looking for a place to start a new city. They came across miles of pristine beaches, and just beyond the beaches, they discovered a bay. Paradise had been found.
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy