Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
Mysuncoast.com
Morning Fog Visits the Black Friday Commute List
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog is on the list for Black Friday. And it’s free, courtesy of Mother Nature. Dewpoints, air temperature and relative humidity are all in alignment to produce fog for those driving to doorbuster sales in the early morning. The fog will affect all Suncoast counties, as well as the coastline. If you plan on taking the boat out, it’s best to go after 10 am. Expect morning fog to be present the next two days. After the fog dissipates the sunshine will return, with no rain in the forecast.
WINKNEWS.com
Matlacha and Pine Island staying positive for Thanksgiving, despite the damage
It’s a hard reality for many families this Thanksgiving as they try to recover from Hurricane Ian. Communities on Matlacha and Pine Island still look rough, and some people don’t even have homes. One man who’s working on the island says he hopes people find the light in...
Mysuncoast.com
Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
WINKNEWS.com
Blackout Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the deadliest day to drive
The Charlotte County deputy killed by Cassandra Smith on Tuesday night is a reminder that roads can be dangerous this time of the year. In the United States, the night before Thanksgiving, also known as Blackout Wednesday, is considered a bigger drinking day than New Year’s Eve or St. Patrick’s Day.
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port family welcomes home twins just after Thanksgiving
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port family has two extra blessings for Thanksgiving this year. After more than five years trying to add to their family, Mattheaw and Crystal Lintz are bringing their newborn twin girls home, just in time for their first Thanksgiving. Olive and Piper Lintz were born Monday at Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice. The family spent years trying to get pregnant naturally and they soon sought medical intervention. Their first embryo transfer in September of 2021 resulted in a miscarriage, but they decided to try again. Since opening in November of 2021, SMH-Venice has delivered more than 200 babies, but the Lintz girls were the first set of twins delivered at SMH-Venice.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man dies in Fort Myers crash
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was killed Thursday evening in a crash on I-75 in Fort Myers, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a van driven by a 30-year-old Port Charlotte man was heading south on I-75 north of Bayshore Road at about 6:15 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving Day meal in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are in need of a hot meal today, The Salvation Army in Bradenton is offering a free community Thanksgiving lunch. The Salvation Army will serve Thanksgiving dinner for the community starting at noon. They are located at 1204 14th Street West, Bradenton, 34205 –...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm weather for the Holiday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Happy Thanksgiving Day from the ABC7 First Alert Weather team! It looks to be nice and warm for most of the day. There is a possibility of some patchy dense fog developing Thursday morning just after 3 a.m. and it will then burn off and start to lift by 9 a.m. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the late morning and then mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be warming into the upper 70s at the beaches and low 80s inland. There is a very small chance for an isolated showers late in the day.
WINKNEWS.com
Would widening Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach to four lanes ease traffic?
People want more pedestrian access and faster traffic on Estero Boulevard and the town of Fort Myers Beach has a chance to make changes as they recover from Hurricane Ian. Estero Blvd. was a busy road before the storm, and ever since the storm discussions have come up about widening the road.
Mysuncoast.com
Forget something? Here are some stores open on Thanksgiving Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Although Publix is closed on Thanksgiving, if you need to grab a last minute item for your holiday preps, you have a few options. Both Whole Foods and Sprouts markets are open with modified hours for grocery specific items. Please check with your closest store for adjusted hours. But you still have some time to grab what you need.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
Grab your tissues: Publix new Thanksgiving ad is out
Grab a Kleenex — Publix debuted another one of its annual wholesome Thanksgiving day commercials, and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Fire reminds residents of proper turkey cooking protocol
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire wants to remind everyone to have a healthy and safe Thanksgiving. This includes, of course, the yearly reminded to not deep fry frozen turkeys as it can lead to a devastating fire. Make sure your turkey is thawed before putting it into hot...
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
WINKNEWS.com
Life on Fifth Avenue South returning to normal after hurricane flooding
Life is steadily returning to normal after flood waters surged down Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples nearly two months ago. . Two longtime Fifth Avenue South restaurants — Pazzo! Cucina Italiana and Chops City Grill — reopen at 4:30 p.m. today for the first time since Hurricane Ian flooded them on Sept. 28.
Sarasota mobile park homeowners thankful for help with Hurricane Ian debris removal
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Homeowners at some mobile home parks in Sarasota are having a sigh of relief after they've gotten much-needed help hauling out Hurricane Ian-related household debris. A special waiver to the county from the Federal Emergency Management Agency has given way to moving out their debris...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
In the late 1800s, a senator from Louisville, General John S. Williams, was searching for paradise. Alongside the owner of the Louisville Courier-Journal, Walter Haldeman, he chartered a boat and sailed down the coast looking for a place to start a new city. They came across miles of pristine beaches, and just beyond the beaches, they discovered a bay. Paradise had been found.
