Comments / 4

checkmate
3d ago

I think the people of Russia are already paying alot for what that monster is doing, if anything make him pay but the people are not with him and dont deserve this

Reply
2
CBS Chicago

Two Illinois sisters sentenced to probation in U.S. Capitol riot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have been sentenced to 30 months of probation, after they pleaded guilty earlier this year to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, were both sentenced Tuesday morning in federal court in D.C.In addition to the 30 months of probation, both also must pay a $2,000 fine, $500 in restitution, and a $10 special assessment as part of their sentence.DiFrancesco and Castle both pleaded guilty in August to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

The battle over Illinois mail-in ballots

(WTVO) — An Illinois House Republican is going to court to try and toss out ballots to save her seat. Representative Deanne Mazzochi sued the DuPage County Clerk over how she was verifying mail-in ballots. She is currently losing her race for reelection by a couple hundred votes. She sued because the clerk was checking […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers working on gun control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
106.9 KROC

This 400+ Mile Road is the Most Dangerous to Travel in Illinois

After a recent analysis of crashes and fatalities, this Illinois highway which runs through the entire state, has now been dubbed the 'most dangerous' road in Illinois. The website, This vs That, recently shared some data about the roads we drive and which of them greatly increase our risk of crashes and worse, crashes that result in a fatality.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Durbin talks potential of Pritzker run for President

On the heels of a reelection campaign announced by President Trump, Illinois' senior senator is pointing at someone in Illinois as a possible challenger. Democratic Whip Dick Durbin is 'not ruling out' Governor Pritzker despite being reelected to another four-year term. Your browser does not support the audio element. Although...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois continues with nation's worst unemployment rate

(The Center Square) – A new study shows that Illinois' economy continues to trail the rest of the nation as the Land of Lincoln finished dead last in unemployment rates last month. Illinois' October unemployment numbers show a slight improvement, but the state is still at the bottom compared to the other state's job markets, marking the second month in a row that Illinois has held the nation’s worst jobless rate. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Holiday Gathering Advice, New Booster Shots

Hospitals are filling up at rapid rates with children sickened by a variety of respiratory viruses, but what does that mean for holiday gatherings and should you still go?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Should You Gather for Thanksgiving as Respiratory Viruses...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monkeys may be cute, but do they make good pets? And is it legal to own a monkey in Illinois? Monkeys generally don’t make very good pets, because they don’t take well to strangers and become destructive and mischievous if they grow bored. The animals also require a lot of social […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I grow marijuana in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for almost three years, but the drug still has some of the highest tax rates in the country. Many residents looking to save some money might be asking if they can grow it at their homes themselves. The short answer is that it depends. Recreational users […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

ISP Updates Clear And Present Danger Rule

A sign is seen at a memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Monday's Fourth of July mass shooting at the Highland Park War Memorial, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The Illinois State Police is updating a firearm ownership tool...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
advantagenews.com

Marijuana arrest record expungements underway in Illinois

An Illinois non profit is offering taxpayer funded legal services to get cannabis arrests and convictions cleared from individual’s records. New Leaf Illinois utilizes nearly $1.3 million in taxpayer funds to work toward expunging cannabis arrests and convictions. The group’s website says 18 nonprofit organizations in Illinois are offering free and legal representation and legal information to those who wish to have their cannabis convictions off their record.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I record the police in Illinois?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
ILLINOIS STATE

