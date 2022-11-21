ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kenny Chesney, Travis Tritt + More Country Stars Remember Alabama’s Jeff Cook

On Tuesday (Nov. 8), as many of country music's biggest stars prepared for Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards, family members announced the death of Alabama co-founding member, vocalist, guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook. The Country Music Hall of Fame member died Monday (Nov. 7) at the age of 73, peacefully surrounded by family members at his home in Destin, Fla.
Kenny Chesney to Embark on Nostalgic I Go Back 2023 Tour with Kelsea Ballerini — See the Dates!

Kicking off in March, the tour will see Chesney play shows for fans "who might not come to stadium shows, who live a little off the obvious path, but who love this music every bit as much..." Kenny Chesney is going back to his roots. Shortly after his massive Here and Now 2022 Tour wrapped in August, the country superstar announced on Monday that he's embarking on the I Go Back Tour with opening act Kelsea Ballerini next year, which will see Chesney hit cities outside of major...
Keith Urban Unveils New Las Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is planning to spring into action in early 2023. Urban, who just finished the U.S. leg of his “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR 2022,” announced his next Las Vegas residency on Monday morning. The “Street Called Main” singer unveiled Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency,...
