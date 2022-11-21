ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Beach, CA

Are There Any Pet-Friendly Stops on California’s Pacific Coast Highway?

Since most of the PCH is out in the middle of nowhere, there are plenty of opportunities to have fun with your four-legged passengers. Most Pacific Coast Highway road trips start in San Francisco, which is a relatively pet-friendly city. The famous Golden Gate Bridge allows dogs every day from 5 pm until dusk, and pets are also welcomed on Baker Beach and in Golden Gate Park. As you travel south from the Bay Area, you’ll reach Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, one of the most dog-friendly towns in California. We have actress and animal activist Doris Day to thank for Carmel’s legacy of being welcoming to pets. Carmel’s Cypress Inn is considered to be the most pet-friendly hotel in the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The history of California's largest single-span covered bridge | A Bartell's Backroads Pit Stop

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Drive down Pleasant Valley Road into South Yuba River State Park and you’ll pass by California’s oldest and largest single-span wooden covered bridge. When miners rushed to the gold-rich hills of Nevada County, one of the biggest obstacles in their way was the Yuba River, and the easiest way to overcome that obstacle was to cross the Bridgeport Covered Bridge.
PENN VALLEY, CA
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
California homeless women return thousands of dollars found in burned van to owner

Two homeless women in Northern California returned a large amount of cash that belongs to a man whose van was destroyed in a fire. The women were among four homeless people who sifted through debris Wednesday near the San Jose International Airport to salvage what they could for a neighbor identified as George, Fox San Francisco reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV): The holiday season has arrived and there will be plenty of events to check out on the Central Coast. This list will be constantly updated throughout the months of November and December. If you have any of your favorite holiday events that we have not covered then feel free to reach The post Holiday Events to check out on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes

16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE

