Since most of the PCH is out in the middle of nowhere, there are plenty of opportunities to have fun with your four-legged passengers. Most Pacific Coast Highway road trips start in San Francisco, which is a relatively pet-friendly city. The famous Golden Gate Bridge allows dogs every day from 5 pm until dusk, and pets are also welcomed on Baker Beach and in Golden Gate Park. As you travel south from the Bay Area, you’ll reach Monterey and Carmel-by-the-Sea, one of the most dog-friendly towns in California. We have actress and animal activist Doris Day to thank for Carmel’s legacy of being welcoming to pets. Carmel’s Cypress Inn is considered to be the most pet-friendly hotel in the country.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO