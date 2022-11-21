ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Thousands apply for energy assistance in Nashville, numbers could top yearly averages

By Peyton Kennedy
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdXYN_0jIoiYnS00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As colder weather creeps into Nashville, the Metro Action Commission is beginning to see an early peak of residents applying for help with their energy bills.

Typically, the commission said they receive about 4,000-5,000 applications a year for the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP) . In just under two months, they’ve received almost 3,000 applications.

Nashville ranks #1 for the worst potholes in the US

Based on these numbers, Metro Action Commission Director of Communications Lisa McCrady said they anticipate having more total applications this year than normal and they believe inflation is to blame.

“When you look at a typical applicant, they are someone who goes to work every day, but because of the amount of money they’re having to push out in other areas, and if there is something that’s unexpected, that is a ripple effect on someone who already has a pretty tight budget,” said McCrady.

Applications for this round of LIHEAP opened October 1, 2022, and stay open through September 30, 2023.

The program helps with payments of electric, gas, propane, or other energy bills, including wood, kerosene, or coal.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Awards range from $600-$1,000 based on need and are paid directly to your energy provider.

Even with the demand, McCrady said she anticipates the federal government being able to fulfill all applications that fit the requirements as they adjust state allocations based on requests.

“We’re very encouraged that our funders are watching and they understand the times, they understand that people are still recovering from the pandemic, they understand that individuals are still having a tough time managing all the different expenses that a family would have,” said McCrady. “We don’t believe that there will be any lapse in any funding at this time.”

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

McCrady said they normally see peaks in requests when applications are first released, around the holidays, in the winter months or in the summer months.

“We would also want applicants to not wait until it’s a crisis mode,” said McCrady. “We don’t want anyone to be without power, especially given that it’s so cold outside, and so you don’t have to wait until there is a situation that happens to you.”

Complete and signed applications can be dropped off or mailed to the Metropolitan Action Commission’s office located at 800 2nd Ave N, Nashville TN 37201.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Study finds Nashville ranks worst place for potholes in U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A recent study ranks Nashville's roads as some of the worst across the country, thanks to potholes. Rebekah Hammonds with Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) says we will never have a pothole free road, given the drastic difference in temperatures the next few months. However, they're still making changes to reduce that number.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged in three separate robberies

A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

53K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy