ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Get Inspired by the Power of Movement at the DMA

Chains dangle from lights above, tempting viewers entering the Dallas Museum of Art’s latest exhibition to tug at them. As an adult walking through the sea of lights, it felt like it should be against the rules to touch, but that’s part of what makes “Movement: The Legend of Kineticism” even more exciting.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane

Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

From Corpus Christi to Dallas, Susser Serves Texas Women

Governor’s Commission touts female-owned businesses, tackles human trafficking. Catherine Susser, now a Preston Hollow resident, was living in Corpus Christi when first appointed to the Governor’s Commission for Women in 2016. She already had a variety of obligations, including serving as a Corpus Christi ISD trustee and with...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

National Night Out: Mayor, Police, Homeowners Party, Recycle

Ana Katherine Curry, president of the Preston Hollow East Homeowners Association (PHEHA), greeted neighbors and guests at Preston Hollow Park. The association’s National Night Out festivities on Oct. 4 included food, visiting, music, paper shredding, and household goods recycling. Mayor Eric Johnson dropped by, and officers with the Dallas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy