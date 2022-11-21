ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

There will be stormy seas as a front sweeps over the state and brings some rain but bigger story will be the winds and big swell. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 22, 2022)

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Firefighters extinguished...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jeff Bezos donates $7.5M to fight homelessness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. On Oahu, Family Promise of Hawaii received $2.5 million — the largest private grant the organization has ever received. Ka Hale A Ke Ola...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

Will Aloha Stadium redevelopment be our next white elephant?

Hawaii’s record with major public facility projects is so poor it’s a wonder lawmakers have allowed this idea to get as far as it has. Hawaii’s policymaking elites and their construction industry buddies are getting all excited about moving forward on redevelopment of the old Aloha Stadium.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 10 COVID deaths, over 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 10 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,169 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 366,340. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The Sunrise Crew tries figgy pudding flavored SPAM

FIRST ALERT: An aggressive and fairly vigorous cold front approaches the state from west to east. The timing of the front: Kauai and O'ahu tonight, Maui County early tomorrow morning and Hawaii Island will be sometime midday on Thanksgiving. The front will bring about a 6 to 8 hour window for rain ahead of the front (which is called prefrontal moisture), followed by rain right along the front behind the front. Widespread rain will occur where the front is located.The amount of rain highly depends on orographic lifting and how fast the front is moving from west to east. Right now, the front seems it will be coming in at a fairly fast rate so the window of opportunity for rain will likely fall in that 6 hour window or so for the state.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

What are Mahi Mahi eating? NOAA researchers partner with local fishers to find out

The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state's dairy industry. Residents urged to take precautions, move Thanksgiving celebrations indoors as cold front approaches. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Forecaster say there will be a “significant” north swell to...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Maui has the largest vacation rental supply in Hawaiʻi with 211,900 available unit nights

In October, Maui County had the largest vacation rental supply of all four counties with 211,900 available unit nights. That’s up +2.9% from 2021, but down -34.5% from 2019. Unit demand was 134,900 unit nights (+4.4% vs. 2021, -47.2% vs. 2019), resulting in 63.7% occupancy (+0.9 percentage points vs. 2021, -15.3 percentage points vs. 2019) and ADR at $343 (+25.8% vs. 2021, +53.0% vs. 2019).
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: The history of milk

Kauai had the highest occupancy, almost 70% -- the only island to show an occupancy rise from pre-COVID 2019. Business Report: Oahu housing prices by neighborhood. In Ewa, the neighborhood with the most sales, the median price was $890,000. Business Report: Value of yen stops weakening. Updated: Nov. 16, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Special screening of 'The Wind & the Reckoning'

Big budget blockbusters including superhero movies attract big audiences. Their domination at the box office means that creative, original dramas get limited showings in Hawaii and almost no publicity. On Oahu if you want to see compelling original dramas, check the online listings for Consolidated’s Kahala and Koko Marina theaters. No other theaters show these kinds of films consistently. And you have to be quick about it, because many of them are gone after just one or two weeks. I can’t tell you how often a movie I’ve been writing about disappears before my little review can air. That was the case this week for a powerful drama called ARMGAMEDDON TIME, starring Anthony Hopkins, Ann Hathaway, Jeremy Strong and young Banks Repeta. Another strikingly original movie called THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN is still playing at Koko Marina, but it will end this coming Tuesday. It’s an intense comedy/drama, staring Colin Farrell as Padraic a lonely farmer whose best friend, Colm played by Brenden Gleeson, suddenly wants nothing to do with him for no obvious reason. The two are reunited for the first time since 2008’s IN BRUGES. Writer-director Martin McDonagh directed both films as well as THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. (Koko Marina only)
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy