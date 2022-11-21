Read full article on original website
Hiring remote disabled workers could help close the labor gap, economist says
The end to America’s nationwide labor shortage is still not in sight, but some economists suggest that having a more diversely-abled workforce in today’s hybrid work culture could help solve it. The switch to working from home or through a hybrid model as a result of COVID increased...
Women Are Switching Jobs at Record Rates
The pandemic saw women leaving the workplace in droves. Now, those who remained are changing jobs at a steadily increasing rate. The latest Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey, calls the trend the “Great Breakup,” and says women are leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers and at higher rates than men in leadership positions.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
Employers Need Workers. Now They're Realizing The Untapped Talent of These People.
Remote work, combined with a tight labor market, explains why this group is being hired at a higher rate, according to the researcher's analysis.
10 remote jobs that pay more than $100,000 per year—and where to find them
While the prospects of finding a new job might seem grim right now given the recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes sweeping through the tech sector, there are reasons to be optimistic. Hiring remains strong despite recession fears, according to the Labor Department's latest jobs report — and employers...
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
Council Raises $5.8 Billion on the Way to $1 Trillion in Pledges for Minority Business Enterprises
The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) united to elevate racial equity. The NMSDC told BLACK ENTERPRISE that it raised $5.8 billion in corporate pledges from the likes of Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Disney, among others, as an aspiration to attain $1 trillion in annual revenue for certified MBE (minority business enterprise) members.
2 unions split votes on rail labor agreement
The two remaining railroad unions to vote on whether to ratify their labor agreements have split their votes, increasing the possibility that a rail strike could occur in December. Members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and yardmasters with the Transportation Division of the International Association of...
More CFOs are ditching back-to-back video meetings to curb employee burnout
Employee burnout is real and can be heightened by inefficient work processes. And since hiring and retaining talent remains a top concern for CFOs, some are working toward curbing the stress levels of their team members—by also curbing daily video meetings. This week, Gina Mastantuono, CFO of the software...
20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000
How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
Millennials and Gen Z want skill development at work or they’re out the door
Three-fourths of millennial and Gen Z workers said they were ready to jump ship due to a lack of skill-building support from their bosses.
Rail strike, by the digits
12: The rail unions that must approve their deals to prevent a strike. 322: Business groups that wrote to Biden to make sure all the deals go through because a rail shutdown would cripple all parts of the US economy. $2 billion: The estimated daily impact of a railway lockout.
New US Industrial Policy Creates Incentives for High-quality Jobs
This article was originally published by WorkRise, a research-to-action network on jobs, workers, and mobility hosted by the Urban Institute. The recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act caps a trifecta of large-scale, industrial policy wins by the Biden administration. Alongside the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and CHIPS and Science Act, the IRA could shape the labor market in ways that benefit both workers and employers in industries poised for growth.
In Missouri’s sheltered workshops, disabled workers make low wages for years
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Kerstie Bramlet is 30 years old. She is autistic and has intellectual disabilities. Intellectual disabilities are disabilities that affect the...
Big rail unions split on contract deal with railroads, raising possibility of a strike
Railroad conductors rejected a contract deal, raising concern that the industry will fail to resolve its labor dispute before a deadline next month.
Farm bill proposal: Strengthen subsidy limits, boost land stewardship
With its toothless payment limits, the U.S. farm program directs billions of dollars a year to the largest and wealthiest farmers in America while struggling family farmers often are overlooked, said the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, an advocate for small farmers. It called for farm bill reforms that would direct more funding to soil and water conservation and restrict subsidies to big operators.
As labor shortage drags on, employers can find long-term solutions overseas
Restaurants operating with skeleton crews, being forced to cut hours. Inflation forcing many businesses to raise prices, while forcing many customers to stay home. Any restaurant owner knows the best way to blunt that pain for customers is to provide quick and quality service. Instead, the labor shortage exacerbates these issues, placing more stress on existing employees, which will only add to the stress on the workforce.
Construction on $4.2B JFK Terminal 6 to start in early 2023
Construction on the $4.2 billion Terminal 6 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City is set to start in early 2023, now that financial investments have been made and approvals are secured for the first phase. The privately financed project will be completed in two phases, with the first new gates opening in 2026 and completion expected in 2028, according to a press release.
Software firm Beti raises $11M, eyes US expansion
Construction management software firm Beti is closing out the year on a high note after it raised $11 million in a strategic growth investment round led by global software and technology equity specialist PSG, the company announced last week. The Tel Aviv-based contech firm offers a suite of products on...
