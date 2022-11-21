ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3,200 compete in Manasquan’s annual Turkey Run

By Corey Rothauser
 3 days ago
MANASQUAN — The annual Manasquan Turkey Run on Saturday drew about 3,200 runners, helping to make the 39th annual pre-Thanksgiving tradition a success.

Kicking off the morning was the one-mile race, which made its way from First Avenue to Brielle Road before finishing on Second Avenue. Thirteen-year-old Luke DeBruin, who finished first with a time of five minutes, 51 seconds.

The five-mile followed shortly after, with racers making their way from First Avenue along several municipal roadways.

Tim McInerney, 21,  finished first in 26 minutes and fifteen seconds. Katrina Wraga, 28, led women finishers in 30 minutes and eight seconds.

All proceeds from the race go back into the community to benefit various groups, organizations and programs. Beneficiaries include VFW Post 1838, Squan Village Historical Society, Manasquan Seniors, Manasquan Recreation and more.

After crossing the finish line, runners enjoyed mingling with friends and families at one of several post-race parties being held in the borough at at Leggett’s Sand Bar, The Salty Whale, Reef and Barrel and The Irish Rail.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

