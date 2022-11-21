ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Holiday delays garbage pickup in Siouxland

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IfVe0_0jIohQhR00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland residents will have an extra day to remember to place their garbage bins at the curb due to the upcoming holiday.

Sioux City’s garbage pickup will be delayed by one day beginning on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s regularly scheduled routes will be picked up on Friday, and so on. South Sioux City’s garbage pickup will also be delayed by one day.

A look at the history of transportation in Siouxland

The Citizen’s Convenience Center located on 28 th street in Sioux City will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The City of Sioux City is asking residents to have all garbage totes placed on the curb by 4 a.m. on collection day as the trucks will only make one pass through neighborhoods. Recycling will continue to be collected by a separate truck.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Zelda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the day! This is Zelda, a 6-to-9-month-old, female, gray-and-white tabby cat. She was found going on a grand adventure to the Hy-Vee on Hamilton boulevard. The shelter says she’s friendly and outgoing with people and other animals. Maybe you could be the missing “Link” in the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Stray of the Day: Meet Koda

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!. This is Koda, a young adult, male, brown-and-tan, Shiba Inu. He was found grabbing a coffee at Scooters on Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a super friendly and outgoing pup. If you know Koda, please...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SIOUX CITY POLICE PROVIDE HOLIDAY HELPING HAND

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS ARE PROVIDING A HELPING HAND TO THOSE IN NEED THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SEVERAL OFFICERS WERE AT THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN AT 717 WEST 7TH ON TUESDAY:. PDHELP OC……..SERVE THOSE MEALS. :08. THE OFFICERS SERVED THE MEALS FROM 4P-UNTIL 6PM AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Hy-Vee adds self-checkout

SIOUX CENTER—Hy-Vee customers can expect faster checkouts following the installation of self-checkout lanes. The Sioux Center grocery store at 1951 S. Main Ave. had seven new checkout lanes installed starting Nov. 9. Two of them are convertible, with the ability for cashiers to man them or be switched for self-checkout. The other five are self-checkout only, though store employees remain available to assist customers during the checkout process.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Nimbus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Nimbus, a 1-year-old, female, Labrador Retriever. She was found on the 2700 block of Edmunds Avenue. The shelter says she’s a friendly dog who LOVES to play fetch. Her name, Nimbus, means ‘rain cloud’, but this sweet pup will only bring the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
wnax.com

Westside Park Pond Leak Located

Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
YANKTON, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy