Holiday delays garbage pickup in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland residents will have an extra day to remember to place their garbage bins at the curb due to the upcoming holiday.

Sioux City’s garbage pickup will be delayed by one day beginning on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s regularly scheduled routes will be picked up on Friday, and so on. South Sioux City’s garbage pickup will also be delayed by one day.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center located on 28 th street in Sioux City will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The City of Sioux City is asking residents to have all garbage totes placed on the curb by 4 a.m. on collection day as the trucks will only make one pass through neighborhoods. Recycling will continue to be collected by a separate truck.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.