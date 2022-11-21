ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

If You Hit a Deer in Arkansas is it Legal to Take the Antlers?

As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.
ARKANSAS STATE
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?

We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
ARKANSAS STATE
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?

With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
ARKANSAS STATE
Texas Parks and Wildlife Announces Big Time Hunt Winners

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is excited to announce all the winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts. Winners are selected by random drawing of 154,551 entries and the 14 lucky individuals have been notified. The Big Time Texas Hunts entries raised over $1.4 million with proceeds...
TEXAS STATE
What Are The 5 Most Popular Dogs In Arkansas?

If you are like I am you are most certainly a dog lover. But what are the most popular dogs in the state of Arkansas for 2022?. People like big dogs, small dogs, even dogs with smushed-up noses, and some dogs that make you go what. But no matter what dog you own they are a family member just like the kids or your spouse.
ARKANSAS STATE
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas

Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
BATESVILLE, AR
Texarkana, AR
