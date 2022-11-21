Read full article on original website
Here is Arkansas & Texas Favorite Thanksgiving Casserole, Are They Yours?
The Turkey and dressing are on the table but the Thanksgiving table is not complete until the casseroles are out of the oven and on the table. We found out what the favorite casserole is in Arkansas and in Texas. Casseroles are a tradition. Whether it's for a church group,...
If You Hit a Deer in Arkansas is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
As many Americans and Arkansans take to the road this Thanksgiving holiday weekend travelers should be cautious of deer on the roads and highways. This year there seems to be a lot of deer on the roads more than usual and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is urging everyone who will be traveling over the next few days to stay alert of the deer crossing the road or standing in the roadways. The reason there are so many deer is that this is their prime mating season as they venture out of the woods looking for a mate.
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
Arkansas’ Favorite Thanksgiving Food & The One They Hate The Most
The holiday season is here and with it comes food...a lot of food. There are the holiday foods that we can't wait to dive into and then there are the holiday foods that we graciously decline while we politely try our best not to gag at the thought of it.
3 Streets in Arkansas Named After Star Trek Characters -Why?
If you grew up watching Star Trek in the 1960s, then you can appreciate this story about the connection Star Trek has to the state of Arkansas. Did you know there are several streets in West Little Rock named after characters in the long-running series?. And if you are wondering...
What Silly Arkansas Thanksgiving Tradition Has Everyone Quacking?
With that fall feeling in the air, it finally feels like November and that means Thanksgiving. But what do ducks have to do with a Thanksgiving tradition in Arkansas?. When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions for me it's the family all getting together and of course, all of the awesome food that each family member brings for lunch. From my grandmother's totally homemade mac and cheese to the dressing to my father-in-law's smoked turkey, you better make sure you save room for seconds. Oh let's not talk about the desserts.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Announces Big Time Hunt Winners
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is excited to announce all the winners of this year’s Big Time Texas Hunts. Winners are selected by random drawing of 154,551 entries and the 14 lucky individuals have been notified. The Big Time Texas Hunts entries raised over $1.4 million with proceeds...
What Are The 5 Most Popular Dogs In Arkansas?
If you are like I am you are most certainly a dog lover. But what are the most popular dogs in the state of Arkansas for 2022?. People like big dogs, small dogs, even dogs with smushed-up noses, and some dogs that make you go what. But no matter what dog you own they are a family member just like the kids or your spouse.
These Are The Best Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been to Them?
There are some great places to eat all over the great state of Arkansas. We all love food and it's always fun to check out new places to eat, especially when you're traveling. We did some digging around to find out what were are some of the best restaurants in throughout the state.
Big Cold Front & Freezing Temperatures Coming to Arkansas This Weekend
Get ready for a very cold weekend this weekend where the days will be chilly and the nights will be freezing, seriously... as in freezing and below-freezing temperatures. The forecast for the cold weather this weekend November, 11 through November, 13 across Arkansas looks like this... Northern Portions of Arkansas:...
Million + Jaw-Dropping Lights at Christmas Capital of Arkansas
Each holiday season there is a charming small town in Arkansas that has become the "Christmas Capital of Arkansas," the place, Batesville on the White River. Riverside Park comes alive with the magic of Christmas that features over a million twinkling lights that seem to flutter and reflect off the banks of the river. This White River Wonderland is home to one of the largest light displays in the state that includes a huge 70-foot LED lighted Ferris Wheel that visitors can ride.
