Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
The Best White Elephant Gifts Under $20 To Ensure That Everyone Will Be Fighting Over Your Gift!
The white elephant exchange—aka dirty Santa, aka Yankee swap—has many names and many, many rules. (Find them all here.) Guests arrive with a wrapped gift, usually under a certain price point, and aim to leave with the "best" gift in the room. The key to a winning gift — striking the right balance between gag and gadget, funny and functional.
Musk says Twitter will relaunch verified service; to include gold, grey and blue check marks
Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter is tentatively planning to relaunch its paid verification check service next week after delays over impersonation concerns. Musk indicated the platform will roll out gold checks for companies, grey checks for government accounts and blue checks for individuals. The new Twitter CEO has garnered...
Comments / 0