Norfolk, VA

WTKR

"Feline fun" at Cups & Claws Cat Cafe on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Philip and Kim Zettel join Coast Live to share a look at Cups and Claws Cat Cafe, where you can enjoy laid-back vibes and a nice cup of coffee while helping socialize homeless cats to ready them for their forever homes!. Cups and Claws Cat...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Stephy Says

Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg

NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy

HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Looking sharp with Goodluck Menswear on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kivinie and Wilnette Johnson join Coast Live with a look at some of the classic dressed-up looks you can find at Goodluck Menswear, as part of Coast Live's "Shop Local" Black Friday Special!. Presented by Goodluck Menswear. 12709 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, Va. 23602. 757-283-5104.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO

Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Supporting homeless animals with VBSPCA on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from Virginia Beach SPCA returns to Coast Live to discuss some of the important ways you can support homeless animals and local shelters through the holiday season!. Visit vbspca.com to see all the adorable pets that are available for adoption right now!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING

Since 2019 the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball. The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

