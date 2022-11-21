Read full article on original website
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
This Huge Christmas Shop in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSmithfield, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
"Feline fun" at Cups & Claws Cat Cafe on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Philip and Kim Zettel join Coast Live to share a look at Cups and Claws Cat Cafe, where you can enjoy laid-back vibes and a nice cup of coffee while helping socialize homeless cats to ready them for their forever homes!. Cups and Claws Cat...
'Chesapeake Strong' | Hampton Roads community keeps Walmart victims in mind this Thanksgiving
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As many people gather with family this Thanksgiving, some dinner tables will have empty seats. Sheloni Collins spent part of his holiday leaving flowers at a memorial for the six lives lost during the Walmart shooting on Sam’s Circle in Chesapeake. “My oldest son went...
Norfolk church group offers free hot meals in 'Feed the City' annual Thanksgiving tradition
NORFOLK, Va. — After so much turmoil and heartbreak, one Norfolk church group is doing its part to bring some holiday cheer as part of a Feed the City event. Calvary Revival Church Senior Pastor Janeen McBath and her group offered hundreds of free hot meals, fresh produce and every day essentials to anyone in need.
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
European Style Holiday Markets Coming To Newport News, Williamsburg
NEWPORT NEWS-Holiday shoppers will have an opportunity to experience European-style shopping with the opening of two unique markets this season. Sisters Cities of Newport News, Inc. will present the city’s inaugural German Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3. The market is inspired by Weihnachtsmarrkt, which is held annually throughout Germany, including in the Newport News Sister City of Greifswald.
Norfolk's Grandy Village community joins together for Thanksgiving dinner; Organizers share hope for peace
NORFOLK, Va. — After a year of gun violence across Hampton Roads, the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants to start the new year with love and hope. Monday night, they fed 300 students, parents and folks from the Grandy Village neighborhood at Chesterfield Academy. Although they were enjoying...
Local Entrepreneur Sells Sauce With A Legacy
HAMPTON—Born and raised in Hampton, Tahjere Lewis grew up having seafood every Saturday night with his extended family. In honor of the occasion, his aunt, Carol Ann Morgan Scott, would serve a special sauce that was used for dipping crab meat. When Lewis graduated from Hampton High School in...
Looking sharp with Goodluck Menswear on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Kivinie and Wilnette Johnson join Coast Live with a look at some of the classic dressed-up looks you can find at Goodluck Menswear, as part of Coast Live's "Shop Local" Black Friday Special!. Presented by Goodluck Menswear. 12709 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, Va. 23602. 757-283-5104.
91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO
Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
Shooting in Colorado nightclub impacts Hampton Roads LGBTQ communities
Some members of that community told 13News Now the shooting makes them nervous and scared. But MJ’s Tavern in Norfolk is hoping to give people a place to feel safe.
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
New this holiday season: 100 tiny elf doors hidden throughout Downtown Norfolk
Some elves have been busy hiding tiny doors throughout Downtown Norfolk. It's a magical new holiday feature in the city this season.
Hampton Roads survivors, families raise money, awareness of testicular cancer through fishing and podcasting
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This month, News 3 is raising awareness for men's health issues and money for the Movember Foundation. News 3 is also digging deeper into a disease that impacts a lot of young men, and one many don't like talking about: testicular cancer. While it's not common,...
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
Supporting homeless animals with VBSPCA on Coast Live
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mandi Kowaleski from Virginia Beach SPCA returns to Coast Live to discuss some of the important ways you can support homeless animals and local shelters through the holiday season!. Visit vbspca.com to see all the adorable pets that are available for adoption right now!
VB non-profit saddled by volunteer shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Volunteer numbers are down across the nation according to a Gallup poll. A non-profit in Virginia Beach is working hard to get back to its pre-pandemic volunteer numbers, so it can continue its potentially lifesaving work. “Everybody that connects with our program has a...
OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING
Since 2019 the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball. The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.
Norfolk teen struck by hit-and-run driver is thankful to be home for the holidays
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The transport process is difficult, but mom and grandma don’t complain. Every Monday on the campus of Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, 17-year-old Donasia Lee gets occupational therapy, and every other week she gets three days of physical therapy. “We are...
"It's all about trust," News 3 tags along as Norfolk Sheriffs deliver Thanksgiving meals to families
NORFOLK, Va. — Over 100 of Norfolk's community members got a very special delivery just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. "Let's go out there and let's put some smiles on people's faces!" exclaimed Norfolk Sheriff Joe Baron on Tuesday morning as he and his team stuffed over 100 fresh turkeys into the trunks of their deputy vehicles.
Man who lost wife in 2019 Virginia Beach shooting talks healing from trauma
After the scene in Chesapeake clears, we can't forget how trauma for the victims' families lingers. Many people can identify with that, including in Hampton Roads.
