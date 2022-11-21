Delores J. Wheatley, age 90, Rich Hill, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Delores is survived by her husband, Alan Wheatley, two children, Sandra Cameron and husband Mike, and Greg Wheatley and wife Jennifer, daughter in law, Cindy Wheatley, nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Heuser Funeral Home, Rich Hill, Missouri. Burial will be in the Green Lawn Cemetery. …

RICH HILL, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO