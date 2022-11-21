Read full article on original website
Related
921news.com
Delores J. Wheatley, age 90, Rich Hill
Delores J. Wheatley, age 90, Rich Hill, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Delores is survived by her husband, Alan Wheatley, two children, Sandra Cameron and husband Mike, and Greg Wheatley and wife Jennifer, daughter in law, Cindy Wheatley, nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 11 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Heuser Funeral Home, Rich Hill, Missouri. Burial will be in the Green Lawn Cemetery. …
921news.com
Forrest Routen, 47 of Butler
Forrest Routen, 47 of Butler, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at his home in Butler. A visitation will be held Friday, November 25, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Drexel Chapel (816-657-4400). Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022, also at the Drexel Chapel. Burial will follow in Virginia Cemetery.
Comments / 0