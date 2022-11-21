Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving food drive
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army brought back their holiday tradition of serving warm food to those in need on Thursday, November 24, 2022. The non-profit hosted the Thanksgiving luncheon at their facility on Matamoros Street this morning. Major Rogelio Galaviz told KGNS people got to enjoy a plate...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police offering ‘safe exchange’ zones
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday season is here and with that comes online shopping. The Laredo Police Department wants everyone to have safe transactions. This is why they remind the community of ‘safe exchange’ zones. These are areas around the city that have surveillance cameras. This helps...
kgns.tv
Laredo Fire Department shares cooking safety tips for Thanksgiving
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department wants everyone to keep some safety tips in mind before they start cooking their turkey this Thanksgiving. If you plan to fry your turkey, firefighters say to make sure the area is clear. The fryer has to be outside with no grass or items near the site. Also, make sure pets and animals are safely inside before placing the turkey inside the fryer.
kgns.tv
Keep your property and yourself safe this Black Friday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those heading out to enjoy the holiday sales taking place after Thanksgiving, here’s a reminder to keep an eye out for thieves. Black Friday is expected to bring out hundreds of shoppers this weekend. The Laredo Police Department (LPD) is reminding those who are spending big bucks to avoid becoming a target.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo working to clean Jarvis Plaza
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since the City of Laredo said that it was dealing with a stinky situation in the downtown area. KGNS News first reported on how the city started power washing along the storefronts after reports of people urinating and defecating in the downtown area.
kgns.tv
Thanksgiving air traveling tips
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are planning to spend the holidays out of town, local airport officials advise travelers to be ready for any last-minute changes. Gilberto Sanchez, the Laredo International Airport director, says that due to the high number of air travelers across the nation and the ongoing air pilot shortage, he recommends that everyone arrive at least one hour early to the airport and have their tickets ready. ”The airline will come through and make the accommodations to have a passenger go through their final destination. When it’s a human error on the passenger’s end, like if the passenger is late because they just got to the airport late or something like that, the passenger is basically on their own, so the airline is not responsible for anything like that,” said Sanchez.
kgns.tv
Showers Friday, Then Bright Sunshine Saturday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system near the coast, along with rising air will produce clouds tall enough to produce showers late tonight and on Friday. Much drier air will follow with bright sunshine during the weekend. Warmer southerly winds with 70′s will return Sunday, we may top 80F on Tuesday.
KRGV
Hidalgo County helps find nine children forever homes, Laredo family shares experience
Six Valley families are a little more whole, nine children were adopted Monday with only a few days left for Thanksgiving Day. Carmen Mendoza and her husband are going back to Laredo with an extra family member. The couple struggled to have children of their own, so they fostered a one-month-old baby named Eliana.
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Marshmallow
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Well, the weather outside is frightful, but a fire with some marshmallows would be so delightful!. In this week’s Pet of the Week, it’s not the type of Marshmallow that your are thinking about. Best Friends for Life is trying to look for a...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol works to offer suicide prevention resources
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This year brought several challenges for the Border Patrol agency including a record number of apprehensions which is something they say can affect their staff’s mental health. According to Border Patrol’s national numbers, two agent-suicides were reported last week and a third suicide case was...
kgns.tv
Bring a pet home ‘Fur Thanksgiving’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city shelter is inviting the community to get involved in the giving season by providing a pet with a loving home. The Laredo Animal Care Services is encouraging the community seeking to own a pet to adopt not shop during the Home Fur Thanksgiving Clear the Shelter event.
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
kgns.tv
Avoid from purchasing counterfeit gifts this holiday season
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the holiday shopping season expected to kick off this Friday, federal agents are reminding consumers to keep an eye out for counterfeit and pirated merchandise. Last year, the most popular seizure for counterfeit items was clothing, shoes, watches, jewelry and even Covid-19 tests. According to...
kgns.tv
Gateway City Pride Association reacts to Colorado mass shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mass shooting out of Colorado Springs, Colorado has left several people stunned, especially those in the LGBTQ community. In Laredo, the Gateway City Pride Association is calling the act “domestic terrorism.” Officials with the organization say acts like these spread fear and hate, but instead of hiding, they encourage communities to stand up and help end the hate.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are reporting an accident on Loop 20. According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 near the FedEx building. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a Laredo highway causes a bit of a traffic jam on I-35 Tuesday morning. The Laredo Police Department reported on accident on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 3B at around 8 a.m. The left northbound lane was closed while crews cleared...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal agent is taken to the hospital after an accident was reported in north Laredo. According to a witness on the scene, the accident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol say a trailer crashed into one of their government...
kgns.tv
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A young Laredoan is making her mark as Laredo’s first international child model. Kyle Martinez has been modeling after she made her big debut at the Laredo Fashion Show. The fourth-grade student Colonel Santos Benavides Elementary student continued modeling and was even invited to take...
kgns.tv
Daughter speaks about father’s legacy after Artemis I launch
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since history was set into motion with the launching of the Artemis I rocket. On board, a data mannequin named after Laredoan Arturo Campos. It’s an honor that members of his family say they’re proud of. Yvette Campos Brewer, his youngest daughter, spoke to us about her late father. While he was instrumental in the 1960′s space program by bringing the crew of the famous Apollo 13 flight back to earth, she says he never spoke much about his experiences.
