LGBTQ Businesses in Arenas District react to increased security measures in light of deadly Colorado Springs shooting

Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

In the Arenas District, an increased police presence continues Monday night in direct response to the deadly shooting.

Overall the business owners and patrons we spoke say they feel seen and supported.

Streetbar bartender, Billy Wilson says the Palm Springs Community is still talking about Police Chief Andy Mill's response to Saturday night's shooting in Colorado Springs.

“The words and the commitment to community, and safety and our protection meant so much," says Wilson.

Business owners at the Arenas District, a block well known for hosting and celebrating the LGBTQ community saw additional patrol officers assigned to the area within hours of the deadly attack.

Blackbook owner, Dean Lavine says, "What happened in Orlando at the Pulse nightclub, now what's happened at Club Q, we're always on our toes. This is something we will always be concerned with, however, the LGBTQ community won't run and hide. What we do is we'll celebrate and have fun, we are not going to be scared by anybody."

Lt. William Hutchinson says a patrol team is set to be there twice an hour and the downtown enforcement team is also checking the area regularly.

"That type of violence and evil act, we don't want occurring here in our city and we want people to feel comfortable with who they are, and Palm Springs is all about that. We want to make sure that people feel safe in who they are and living and working and playing in Palm Springs," says Lt. Hutchinson.

Hutchinson adds that the Palm Springs Police Department is working to partner with the Arenas District and LGBTQ leaders in the area to revise a long term security plan.

"We're going to have to do a safety audit and kind of a site check and look at the different businesses. Really take a look at this area and say is there anything else that can be done? How are they handling the security at the doors? You know, are they making sure they're really spot checking people." says Hutchinson.

