San Francisco, CA

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
NBC San Diego

Elon Musk Has Himself to Blame for Twitter's Advertising Woes, Civil Rights Groups Say

Elon Musk reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump over the weekend based on an informal poll he ran on Twitter. On Tuesday, Musk said "a large coalition" of activist groups "broke a deal" with him, implying they'd promised not to encourage advertiser boycotts. NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson said...
NBC San Diego

Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
BURBANK, CA
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. It's the day before Thanksgiving, so Americans are spending more attention on getting to their relatives' houses or preparing their own homes for the big meal, but there's still plenty to watch. The Federal Reserve is slated to release the minutes from its last meeting, which could give investors more to consider as they game out the next few rate hikes. Jobless numbers and mortgage application data are also on the menu Wednesday. U.S. stock markets are coming off a positive Tuesday, as well, so investors are looking for more momentum as the holiday shopping season tests retailers and consumers alike. U.S. markets are closed Thursday and will close early Friday. Read live market updates here.
COLORADO STATE

