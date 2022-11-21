Read full article on original website
PagSeguro Shares (NYSE:PAGS) Plunge after Earnings Report
Shares of Brazilian financial technology solutions provider PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) are down over 19% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to its Q3 earnings report, which saw revenue grow by 45.3% year-over-year to R$4.04 billion. However, this was below analyst estimates of R$4.087 billion. In addition, earnings per...
Porch Group Shares (NASDAQ: PRCH) Surge as Insiders Increase Ownership
Shares of software platform Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) jumped more than 23% after the company’s CEO announced plans to purchase up to $5 million worth of shares. Currently, Matt Ehrlichman has a $27 million ownership in the company, qualifying him as an over 10% owner. His most recent purchase was for 256,949 shares at $1.59 per share, equating to a total value of $408,390.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Jumps on News of Potential Takeover
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) jumped as much as 35% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of a potential acquisition from private equity firm Vista Equity. However, no decision has been made yet. Is COUP Stock a Buy?. COUP stock has a Hold consensus rating based on...
Paysafe Stock (NYSE:PSFE): New Study Reveals Its Upside Potential
Paysafe released a new study showing that customers are having more trouble at checkout compared to last year. This may prove to be a boon for the stock, going forward. Payment solutions provider Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) demonstrated high volatility over the last two days of trading. The company lost 10.46% in Monday’s trading and is now down 2% today despite being up 4% in pre-market trading. Big percentage moves can be expected with a company whose share price measures in the single digits. The latest moves seem connected to a new study the company released that shows that the number of businesses that run into issues at checkout is climbing.
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date.
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Adds 37% in One Month; Is Recovery in the Cards?
Peloton stock puts on 37% in one month. The company’s measures to stabilize the business and spur growth are gaining ground. Shares of the beleaguered fitness-at-home equipment maker, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), have gained about 37% in one month. However, the uncertainty over demand trends and pressure on margins could restrict the upside.
Will Product Recall Impact Ford (NYSE:F) Stock?
Ford Motors’ product recall and macro challenges could continue to keep the stock under pressure over the near term. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is recalling over 518,000 SUVs in the U.S. on account of some fire incidents in two of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) models. Given the challenging macroeconomic environment, intense competition, and declining demand for its SUVs, the recall will probably be a setback for the company. Also, the news might put pressure on Ford stock, which is down more than 35% year-to-date.
3 Battered Tech Stocks with High Upside Potential
Salesforce, PayPal, and CrowdStrike are three top-tier tech stocks that may have been oversold beyond what’s reasonable. As these firms look to get back on the growth track while making progress on margins, each name may be worth considering for 2023. Most of the damage this year has been...
Are You Aware of These Risks to Your Apple Stock?
Shares of iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have dropped 17% so far this year and the company has been seeing a variety of challenges recently. Yesterday, Apple Cash faced issues with some users being unable to transfer funds. Foxconn, the company’s supplier in China, saw protests from workers yesterday. The protests were sparked by strict COVID-19 restrictions at its China plant and a delay in bonus payments.
Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already...
Unite with Unity Software Stock (NYSE:U). Its Turnaround Has Begun
Unity Software stock was one of the biggest losers from this year’s market crash. Nonetheless, the stock is showing signs of a rebound, and its current price level likely presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. With the overall tech space bloodbath in recent months, one stock that has...
Do You Seek High Yield? Catch These Stocks Before November Ends
These stocks offer a high yield of over 7% and are close to hitting their ex-dividend date. Investors eying dividend income could consider putting their money into these five companies before this month ends (before their ex-dividend dates). Furthermore, these companies’ shares offer a high yield of over 7%, making them an attractive investment to combat inflation. Let’s begin.
Why Did Novavax’s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Tank Yesterday?
Novavax shares witnessed a downward trend on Tuesday after the company announced the termination of the 350 million COVID-19 vaccine delivery deal with Gavi. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock plunged over 10% on Tuesday after the company announced the termination of the COVID-19 vaccine deal with Gavi. Gavi is an international organization that aims to improve access to vaccines in low-income countries.
AEO Surges After Q3 Earnings Beat
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) surged in pre-market trading on Tuesday after the lifestyle, clothing, and accessories retailer exceeded analysts’ estimates on both the top line and bottom line. Total net revenues for AEO, declined 3% year-over-year to $1.2 billion but beat Street estimates by $30 million.
Here’s Why Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Surged Yesterday
Warner Music Group reported solid fourth quarter and Fiscal year 2022 results. The global music company has recorded double-digit growth across all key metrics, thanks to robust demand for music publishing and recording. Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) surged 15.2% yesterday on the announcement of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results....
NVDA, SHOP, AMZN, MSFT: Is It Finally the Time to Bet on Tech Stocks?
The smaller rate hikes and easing of inflation provide a solid base for a recovery in tech stocks. Let’s see how these tech stocks stack up on TipRanks’ datasets. Shares of large tech companies, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed higher on November 23, after the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicated that most officials see smaller rate hikes in the future. The easing of macro headwinds sets the ground for a recovery in tech stocks.
Feds Targeting Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) Living Will
Regulators found Citigroup to be the only bank with shortcomings in its 2021 resolution plans. The company has to submit a plan addressing these issues by January 2023. A review of Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) resolution plans for 2021 identified some data-related shortcomings. As a result, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have asked the company to present a plan addressing these issues by January 31, 2023.
Follow Analyst Andrew Fein for a 100% Success Rate on Catalyst Pharma (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Analyst Andrew Fein has generated a 100% success rate and above 100% average returns on his recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals. Following an analyst’s views on stocks may prove both insightful and profitable for investors. Analyst Andrew Fein of H.C. Wainwright has scored a 100% success rate on his views...
Why ‘Activism’ Would be Great for Alphabet Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Although Alphabet dominates big tech, GOOG stock does not rank above broader economic pressures. With other sector players responding to the new paradigm shift, Google’s parent company can’t afford to be caught lagging. Owning one of the most valuable digital ecosystems in the world, Alphabet’s Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) essentially...
