BigCommerce's Strong Black Friday And Thanksgiving Sales Data Impresses Analysts
Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy on BigCommerce Holdings, Inc BIGC with a $20 price target. BigCommerce announced stronger-than-expected Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales than expected, with GMV up 31% Y/Y. While this data point was released in a bit of a vacuum since the company did not offer...
Enterprise Software Stocks Gets Price Targets Cut Ahead Of Earnings
Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained Salesforce Inc CRM with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $210 to $200. Turits reiterated estimates ahead of 3Q earnings but trimmed FY24 estimates to reflect near-term concerns. Turits is positive on the long-term outlook for Salesforce as front office applications leader after...
Xpeng Clocks 15% Q3 Deliveries Growth, Expects Q4 Deliveries Of 20K-21K, Implements Cost Control Initiatives
XPeng Inc XPEV reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 19.3% year-on-year, to RMB6.82 billion ($0.96 billion), missing the consensus of $1.01 billion. The Tesla Inc TSLA rival's quarterly vehicle deliveries increased 15% Y/Y to 29,570. P7 smart sports sedan deliveries fell 15% to 16,776, and P5 smart family sedan deliveries...
Tesla Deserves Higher Valuation For 'Optionality Value,' Says Analyst — Highlights These Revenue Drivers
Tesla Inc. TSLA has other optionality value, justifying a higher valuation, Bernstein analyst Tony Saccoghani Jr. said in a note. What Happened: Saccoghani detailed the other businesses and their potential contribution to Tesla’s valuation. FSD: The electric vehicle maker's full-self driving suite could be a major revenue driver if...
Why These Salesforce Analysts Have Slashed Their Price Targets Ahead Of Earnings; Price Target Changes By Most Accurate Analysts
Salesforce, Inc. CRM is all set to report quarterly earnings after the closing bell today. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.82 billion for the latest quarter. Salesforce shares rose 1% to $153.18 in the after-hours trading session. Benzinga readers can access...
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Analyst Ratings for Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology MCHP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Microchip Technology. The company has an average price target of $76.67 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $62.00.
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks And Fortinet Shares Are Sliding After Hours
Shares of several cybersecurity firms are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session in the wake of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's CRWD third-quarter results. Some of the cybersecurity stocks moving lower include Zscaler Inc ZS, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, and Fortinet Inc FTNT. CRWD Q1 Revenue: $581 million beat estimate of...
Why Workday Shares Are Rising After Hours
Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, raised subscription revenue guidance, and announced a buyback. What Happened: Workday said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.59 billion, according to Benzinga...
How Pinduoduo Became A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity As Chinese Stocks Tumble
Despite the retreat in the U.S. markets to kick off the week, Pinduoduo is off to a great start. Pinduoduo is trading at levels not seen since November 2021, when it peaked at $95.58 and crumbled to end the month at $66.30. The Chinese stock market is having a rough...
Apple, Amazon, Crowdstrike, Kintara, Intuit: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?
Major Wall Street indices ended flat on Tuesday as investors and traders shifted their focus to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech on Wednesday at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. Market participants are also eyeing the personal consumption expenditures and payroll data due later this week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
Nasdaq, S&P Futures Rise As Traders Eye Powell's Speech For Interest Rate Cues — Tesla Gains, Energy And China Stocks In Focus
Trading in the index futures suggests that stocks may open mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index potentially snapping a three-session losing streak. The major U.S. averages ended Tuesday’s session on a mixed note, as the early optimism built on the back of hopes...
BRP Group Boosts FY23 Guidance Post Solid 71% Revenue Growth In Q3
BRP Group Inc BRP reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 71% year-on-year to CA$2.71 billion. Revenue from year-round products gained 73.8% to CA$1.28 billion, Seasonal products climbed 133.5% to CA$1.02 billion and Powersports PA&A and OEM engines increased 5% to CA$298 million. The gross profit for the quarter rose 59.4%...
Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'
Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Intuit Stock Is Moving After Hours: What's Going On?
Intuit Inc INTU shares are volatile in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, but issued second-quarter earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Intuit said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.5 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Hormel Foods Stock Drops On Q4 Top-Line Miss, Downbeat FY23 Forecast
Hormel Foods Corp HRL reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $3.28 billion, missing the consensus of $3.38 billion. Net sales for Refrigerated Foods decreased 7% Y/Y, Grocery Products rose 3%, Jennie-O Turkey Store fell 15%, and International & other sales declined 2%. EPS of $0.51 beat...
Securonix Announces Support of Amazon Security Lake at AWS re:Invent 2022 to Deliver Faster Data Ingestion and Analysis
Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR capabilities with Amazon Security Lake arm customers with the intelligence they need to swiftly act against potential threats. Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), today announced at AWS re:Invent 2022 that it is supporting Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Securonix supports the ability to ingest events in the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) sent from Amazon Security Lake to the Securonix solution to make data normalization more straightforward. This allows for faster data ingestion and analysis, and allows organizations to quickly apply new threat detection analytics and hunt for threats regardless of the source providing the underlying data.
Why Occidental Petroleum, Exxon And Other Energy Stocks Are Diving On Monday
Energy and allied stocks are pulling back sharply on Monday, as oil languishes at near a one-year low. What Happened: The WTI grade crude oil traded down 3.15% at $73.88-a-barrel, having dropped to an intra-day low of $73.61 earlier in the session. The black gold is now trading at its worst level since Dec. 27, 2021.
