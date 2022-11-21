Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR capabilities with Amazon Security Lake arm customers with the intelligence they need to swiftly act against potential threats. Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), today announced at AWS re:Invent 2022 that it is supporting Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Securonix supports the ability to ingest events in the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) sent from Amazon Security Lake to the Securonix solution to make data normalization more straightforward. This allows for faster data ingestion and analysis, and allows organizations to quickly apply new threat detection analytics and hunt for threats regardless of the source providing the underlying data.

