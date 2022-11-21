ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Enterprise Software Stocks Gets Price Targets Cut Ahead Of Earnings

Keybanc analyst Michael Turits maintained Salesforce Inc CRM with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $210 to $200. Turits reiterated estimates ahead of 3Q earnings but trimmed FY24 estimates to reflect near-term concerns. Turits is positive on the long-term outlook for Salesforce as front office applications leader after...
Benzinga

A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology MCHP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Microchip Technology. The company has an average price target of $76.67 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $62.00.
Benzinga

Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks And Fortinet Shares Are Sliding After Hours

Shares of several cybersecurity firms are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session in the wake of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's CRWD third-quarter results. Some of the cybersecurity stocks moving lower include Zscaler Inc ZS, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, and Fortinet Inc FTNT. CRWD Q1 Revenue: $581 million beat estimate of...
Benzinga

Why Workday Shares Are Rising After Hours

Workday Inc WDAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, raised subscription revenue guidance, and announced a buyback. What Happened: Workday said fiscal third-quarter revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $1.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $1.59 billion, according to Benzinga...
Benzinga

How Pinduoduo Became A Buy-The-Dip Opportunity As Chinese Stocks Tumble

Despite the retreat in the U.S. markets to kick off the week, Pinduoduo is off to a great start. Pinduoduo is trading at levels not seen since November 2021, when it peaked at $95.58 and crumbled to end the month at $66.30. The Chinese stock market is having a rough...
Benzinga

Apple, Amazon, Crowdstrike, Kintara, Intuit: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today?

Major Wall Street indices ended flat on Tuesday as investors and traders shifted their focus to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech on Wednesday at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. Market participants are also eyeing the personal consumption expenditures and payroll data due later this week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
Benzinga

BRP Group Boosts FY23 Guidance Post Solid 71% Revenue Growth In Q3

BRP Group Inc BRP reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 71% year-on-year to CA$2.71 billion. Revenue from year-round products gained 73.8% to CA$1.28 billion, Seasonal products climbed 133.5% to CA$1.02 billion and Powersports PA&A and OEM engines increased 5% to CA$298 million. The gross profit for the quarter rose 59.4%...
Benzinga

Apple Co-Founder Says Many Cryptocurrencies Are 'Rip-Offs' But Only One Is 'Pure Gold'

Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder Steve Wozniak has described Bitcoin BTC/USD as the only cryptocurrency that’s “pure-gold mathematics.”. What Happened: Wozniak made the comments about Bitcoin in an interview with Business Insider, adding that many cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy and have a track record of being “rip-offs.”. “There are...
Benzinga

Intuit Stock Is Moving After Hours: What's Going On?

Intuit Inc INTU shares are volatile in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results, but issued second-quarter earnings guidance below analyst estimates. Intuit said fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $2.5 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Benzinga

Hormel Foods Stock Drops On Q4 Top-Line Miss, Downbeat FY23 Forecast

Hormel Foods Corp HRL reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5% year-on-year to $3.28 billion, missing the consensus of $3.38 billion. Net sales for Refrigerated Foods decreased 7% Y/Y, Grocery Products rose 3%, Jennie-O Turkey Store fell 15%, and International & other sales declined 2%. EPS of $0.51 beat...
Benzinga

Securonix Announces Support of Amazon Security Lake at AWS re:Invent 2022 to Deliver Faster Data Ingestion and Analysis

Securonix Next-Gen SIEM, XDR and SOAR capabilities with Amazon Security Lake arm customers with the intelligence they need to swiftly act against potential threats. Securonix, Inc., a leader in Next-Gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), today announced at AWS re:Invent 2022 that it is supporting Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS). Securonix supports the ability to ingest events in the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) sent from Amazon Security Lake to the Securonix solution to make data normalization more straightforward. This allows for faster data ingestion and analysis, and allows organizations to quickly apply new threat detection analytics and hunt for threats regardless of the source providing the underlying data.
Benzinga

Why Occidental Petroleum, Exxon And Other Energy Stocks Are Diving On Monday

Energy and allied stocks are pulling back sharply on Monday, as oil languishes at near a one-year low. What Happened: The WTI grade crude oil traded down 3.15% at $73.88-a-barrel, having dropped to an intra-day low of $73.61 earlier in the session. The black gold is now trading at its worst level since Dec. 27, 2021.

